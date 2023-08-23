"Forget that you were Scottie Pippen's wife": Stephen A. Smith calls out Larsa Pippen for drawing attention amid marriage rumors with Marcus Jordan

Over the past year, Larsa Pippen has been a hot topic because of her dating life. After divorcing NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, she is not dating the oldest son of Michael Jordan.

For many reasons, people in the basketball world have spoken out against this relationship. Jordan and Pippen were teammates for nearly a decade on the Chicago Bulls, and now they're forever connected in a way that they don't want.

Recently, Marcus Jordan hinted at the idea of him and Larsa Pippen getting married. This caused many to chime in yet again with their thoughts. Among those to speak on it was ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. He singled her out for not changing her name and staying connected to the NBA legend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The former Mrs. Pippen did not care. Matter of fact, she didn’t even care enough, that I am wondering why she still has his name, Pippen. Why hasn’t she changed it? Give people the opportunity to forget that you were Scottie Pippen’s wife.”

Expand Tweet

Scottie and Larsa got married during his run with the Chicago Bulls in 1997. Their divorce was first filed in 2016, but didn't become official until 2021.

Are Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan getting married?

At this point, the idea of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen getting married is only speculation. However, some of Michael Jordan's son's recent comments have many convinced that it's happening.

While leaving a restaurant with Larsa, a TMZ reporter asked Marcus if a wedding was coming in the future. The oldest son of the NBA legend smiled and said they are "looking for a location." The reporter followed up by asking if they already had a date picked out, to which Marcus said it was "in the works."

If this wedding were to happen, it would sure be an awkward one. While Larsa once stated that her relationship with Michael was good, he had a different opinion. When Micahel was asked if he condoned Scottie Pippen's ex-wife dating his son, he emphatically said no.

Nonetheless, Stephen A. brings up a valid point. Larsa and Scottie have been divorced for over two years now, but yet she still has his last name. Instead of changing it, she's using it to stay in headlines because of who she is now with.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)