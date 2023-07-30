Former adult star Lisa Ann reportedly helped NBA star Paul George recover from injury: All you need to know

In 2014, Paul George, who was then a rising NBA star for the Indiana Pacers, suffered a brutal leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage. The fractured tibia and fibula forced George to miss nearly the entire 2014-15 NBA season.

When “PG13” made his debut against the Miami Heat on April 6, 2015, Lisa Ann surprised many with his appearance in the Pacers’ home game. The former adult film star posted a photo of herself on IG with the caption:

“No other way to say Welcome Back @ygtrece than in person…”

Ann held a poster welcoming back Paul George in the said photo.

George, who now plays for the LA Clippers, hasn’t acknowledged the post from Lisa Ann or commented about their relationship. The Guardian wrote a piece about her “mentoring” a few athletes, particularly NBA players:

“Ann also fancies herself a confidante and mentor for athletes. She has no children and has no plans to have them in the future, and sees athletes as her kids—and chastises them as such.

"She mentions Indiana Pacers basketball player Paul George as someone she counseled after he lost most of last year to a gruesome broken leg suffered during an offseason scrimmage.”

Following his eight-month rehab, Paul George played just six games in his return, a big reason why the Indiana Pacers failed to make the playoffs. The following season, he bounced back with a vengeance. He played 81 games, the most in his career and received another NBA All-Star selection.

It was never ascertained what Lisa Ann’s role was in helping “PG13” recover from the injury. But, she must have considered her impact that significant for her to welcome him in his return from the gruesome injury.

Lisa Ann prefers dating NBA athletes

Nowadays, Lisa Ann does sports broadcasting, something she said her fans had trouble believing. She appeared on the WAG Wednesday on WFAN and had this to say about dating athletes:

(7:05 mark)

“I would say probably NBA first, NFL second, MLB third, I stay away from UFC altogether.

"And really doing scenes ruins you sexually for the average man because he’s never going to be able to do things the way that the guy did in the scenes.

"This is where athletes come into play. They’re physically fit, they’re young.

“Also, they’re busy so they’re not going to be bothering you. You can look at their schedule.

