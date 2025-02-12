Former Celtics champ gives LeBron James one crucial advice on Luka Doncic to wreak havoc in postseason

Boston Celtics champion Paul Pierce likes the tandem of LeBron James and Luka Doncic in Los Angeles. He, however, believes that for the Lakers to have success in the postseason, 'The King' must give the reins now to 'The Don.'

He spoke on it on FS1's Speak on Tuesday as they discussed how much the Lakers now is a team of James with Doncic in tow.

Pierce, who won an NBA title with the Celtics in 2008, suggested that for long-term success, LeBron James must now give way to Doncic. He, in particular, cited playoff success in making his point.

'The Truth' said:

"I was like you know, this would be LeBron's team to the end of this year. But if they want to do some damage in the playoffs, they got to give it to him (Doncic) right now. He got to give him the keys right now. Because when you look at the last three years on what the Lakers have accomplished, they've lost in the first round.

He added:

"And it's been LeBron's team because AD (Anthony Davis) didn't want to take control over the keys. But you got a guy who's been like that from day one. A guy, who just led his team to the finals. And so, I believe if they're going to go anywhere and we saw a glimpse of what could possibly be, you have to give it to him right now...."

Doncic had a winning Lakers debut on Monday, more than a week since being traded in a blockbuster deal from the Dallas Mavericks for a package that included fellow All-Star Anthony Davis. They defeated the Utah Jazz 132-113.

LeBron James, however, led the way in the win, finishing with all-around numbers of 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 29 minutes. Doncic, who is making his way back from calf injury, played 24 minutes and had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Lakers are currently at fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record. They are angling to make a deeper run in the tournament after being eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets last year.

LeBron James wants Luka Doncic to be himself now with the Lakers

LeBron James wants new teammate Luka Doncic to be himself as part of the LA Lakers. He made that clear in their first game together on Monday.

During the pre-game huddle for their game against the Utah Jazz, four-time NBA champion James could be heard telling five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic just to be himself and play his game.

He said:

"Luka, be your f***ing self. Don't fit in, fit the f*** out."

Prior to joining the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic was averaging 28.1 points. 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals in 22 games, helping the Mavericks to a 13-9 record. He, however, suffered a calf injury on Christmas Day in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which sidelined him until he was surprisingly traded to the Lakers.

