Former Laker shreds Knicks for their Draymond Green treatment after Karl-Anthony Towns beef

Despite Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green's controversial remarks about New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks extended courtesy to Green. According to ex-LA Laker Matt Barnes, the postgame interaction should raise a red flag about how Towns' squad feels about him.

Earlier this month, Green made headlines for calling out Towns on his podcast for ducking New York's 114-102 home loss to Golden State on March 4. The four-time NBA champion said that Towns may have wanted to avoid facing his ex-Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler.

Green's comments came despite Towns being listed as out due to personal reasons. It was later revealed that Towns attended the funeral of a close friend of his longtime girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, who died from breast cancer.

Upon discovering his blunder, Green delivered what many considered a half-hearted apology while plugging his podcast. Conversely, Towns took the high road, saying he chose "to approach that with love, not hate."

On Saturday, the Knicks and Warriors rematched in San Francisco, with Green and Co. securing a 97-94 home victory. After the contest, several Knicks players, including Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, and coach Tom Thibodeau, embraced Green.

As they exchanged pleasantries, Towns quickly exited the court and headed to the locker room.

On Tuesday's episode of All The Smoke, Barnes expressed apparent confusion over why Towns' teammates didn't stand up for him against Green. Barnes added that the five-time All-Star should take offense to the slight.

"If I'm KAT, whether I say something or not, I'm looking at all these n**gas that were dapping up the dude that was dogging me for the last two weeks like, 'Damn, is that how y'all feel?'" Barnes said.

The 2017 NBA champion then questioned New York's team camaraderie despite its strong 43-25 record.

"What that tells me is, are they really riding with KAT like that?," Barnes said.

Matt Barnes says Draymond Green capitalized on Karl-Anthony Towns' lack of toughness

While reacting to the Karl-Anthony Towns-Draymond Green beef, Matt Barnes critiqued the Knicks star's mindset. According to Barnes, Towns' lack of an alpha personality made him an easy target for Green.

"I love KAT. I think KAT is probably one of the most talented players in the league, but his issue is he's a cat, he's not a dog," Barnes said. "Still skilled, still will be a Hall of Famer, still an All-Star, but he's just not a dog. I think Draymond can see that, sniff it out, and he attacks."

Nevertheless, Towns displayed competitive spirit against Green on Saturday, with the two engaging in a heated second-quarter exchange.

Additionally, the big man made his presence felt by tallying game-highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds in New York's three-point road defeat.

