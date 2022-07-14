“But my man don’t really get his hands dirty... Get the contract, lay you right down" - Former Lakers star Lamar Odom set to fight 'Fake Drake' Izzy Drake in a celebrity boxing match

Lamar Odom is a former NBA player who is well known for his versatility. He was capable of doing a little bit of everything on the floor, but it appears that boxing is one of his favorite hobbies.

Odom, 42, is too old to start a boxing career. However, he will step into the ring to fight Fake Drake in Celebrity boxing. The former NBA star is no stranger to celebrity boxing matches, so he was happy to agree to the fight.

The two-time NBA champion will fight Drake's impersonator, Fake Drake, and the fight is scheduled for October 2022.

Drake lookalike Izzy Drake, also known as Fake Drake, has challenged the successful rapper to a celebrity boxing match. Fake Drake is well known for impersonating the "God's Plan" artist both on the internet and in real life.

Fake Drake said he would drop the impersonation and change his name if he loses the match. If he wins, however, he would win $1 million and an OVO record deal.

"I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know,” Fake Drake said.

Drake himself hasn't responded to the challenge yet, but Lamar Odom didn't take it too fondly. He decided to accept the celebrity boxing challenge and will step into the ring instead of Drake.

“I hear this news that this fake lookalike wanna fight my man Drake,” Lamar Odom said in a video. “But my man don’t really get his hands dirty, so what I’m gonna I’m gonna step in the way and take that fight. Get the contract, lay you right down.”

The fight is currently scheduled for October 15 and will be held in either Miami or Atlantic City. Odom is familiar with Miami as he has a home in the city and he also played one season for the Miami Heat.

Odom's basketball and boxing careers

Lamar Odom won two championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career. He was a valuable role player for the Lakers.

The NBA star retired in 2013 after his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel just two years after his retirement.

It turns out that the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year overdosed on drugs and his heart stopped twice that night. Fortunately, he woke up from the coma and has since recovered.

Lamar Odom stepped into the boxing ring in 2021 to fight former child pop star Aaron Carter. Odom had a height advantage of over 10 inches and weighed more than 60 pounds than his opponent, so he easily won the fight.

The former artist was knocked out in the second round and Odom is hoping he can do the same against Fake Drake.

