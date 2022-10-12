“If you’re not excited about the Pelicans, you will be after you watch us play” – Former MIP is optimistic about Pelicans, believes they have the ‘right mix’ of players to contend for the title

CJ McCollum appears to have settled in quickly with the New Orleans Pelicans. The former Most Improved player was influential for the Pelicans last season, which saw the team reach the playoffs.

In his first diary entry with Andscape, McCollum discussed adapting to a new culture in New Orleans and also gave his thoughts on the upcoming season. He said:

"If you’re not excited about the Pelicans, you will be after you watch us play. We’ve got a good team, young, athletic, the right mix of veteran leaders, experienced players, battle-tested, hungry. Guys who are not afraid. They’re not scared. They’re not ducking nobody.

"Everybody focuses on the work. They show up, and the work pays off. And that’s the approach everybody has."

McCollum will participate in a diary with Andscape for the 2022-23 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are quietly loaded

New Orleans made a run to the playoffs last season without superstar forward Zion Williamson. The former number one pick has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in his NBA career so far. He has also shot an impressive 60.4% from the field.

This season, Williamson will form a trio with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, who are also very good scorers.

This trio will be supported by Jonas Valanciunas at center and Devonte Graham at point guard. The team has some bench depth with Herbert Jones and Larry Nance Jr. as well. With coach Willie Green, the team is expected to exceed last year’s ninth place finish in the Western Conference.

There will be movement in the Western Conference this season, and Zion and Co. will be looking to compete in the Southwest Division along with the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

With the Utah Jazz unlikely to compete this season, New Orleans will definitely fancy their chances of making a deep playoff run. With the return of Zion Williamson, it is understandable why McCollum is optimistic for the upcoming season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are up against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in their first regular season game on October 20.

