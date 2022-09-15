“But definitely something that like hurt a little bit” – Former NBA 6th Man Of The Year reveals Jazz relationships with players, says Mitchell and Gobert trades left a deep impact on team

This offseason, the Utah Jazz went through the process of a complete makeover. After years of falling short in the postseason, the front office decided it was time for major changes. First, Rudy Gobert was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then it was followed by Donovan Mitchell getting sent to Cleveland in a shocking mega-deal.

Following the trades of their two All-Stars, it's evident that Utah is preparing for a full-scale rebuild. They are now armed with a treasure chest of draft capital and young players to guide the franchise through its next phase.

Among the veterans left on the roster now is former Sixth man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The offensive sparkplug recently appeared on "Jalen and Jacoby" to talk about the Jazz breaking up its core. Given how long the group was together, it was tough to see them split in this manner.

"That's tough, man. Seeing Donovan like every other day, I talk to him still every other day. I still talk to Rudy every other day. Like you said, man, we was invested in that. You know how it is, man, when you pursuing a championship, trying to win games, those relationships never, never break. But it definitely something that like hurt a little bit, just kind of seeing what was going on."

Even though things look bleak now, Clarkson is keeping an open mind for the future.

"But I think for me, whatever the next step is, I'm here in the moment. I'm ready to take whatever comes next for me. And take it to the next level."

The Utah Jazz made the right move in gearing towards a rebuild

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game 6

Some might not be fans of what the Utah Jazz did this offseason, but it was by far the correct move. Following multiple playoff runs falling short of expectations, it was clear the Mitchell-Gobert duo had reached its ceiling.

Heading into next season, the Western Conference is going to be tougher than ever. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are still in a position to contend. the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies continue to gain more experience, and groups like the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will be fully healthy.

Frankred @Bigfrankred Looking at the set of assets Danny Ainge has acquired in a very short period of time you would have to say he’s done a terrific job for the Utah Jazz, they have picks, some exciting new players to watch and a much lower payroll. It will take 3 Yrs but they’re on the right track. Looking at the set of assets Danny Ainge has acquired in a very short period of time you would have to say he’s done a terrific job for the Utah Jazz, they have picks, some exciting new players to watch and a much lower payroll. It will take 3 Yrs but they’re on the right track.

Securing a playoff spot in the West will be no easy task, which is why Utah did the smart thing by bowing out of the race. They traded their stars while their value was at its highest, and now have a boatload of assets to build a contender from the ground up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak