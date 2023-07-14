Most agree that the LA Clippers got one of the biggest bargain deals of free agency when they re-signed point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason. The veteran signed a two-year, $7.9 million deal, despite having thrived in his short time with LA last season.

However, according to former Washington Wizards star point guard Gilbert Arenas, Westbrook is still one of the most reliable big-name players in the league. Arenas added that if he was Westbrook, he would have asked for a considerably larger deal in free agency:

“To be honest, when it comes to superstar talent, he's the most sturdy player out there. I mean, you're talking about 73 games this year, 78 last year … I mean, he's f**king durable,” Arenas said on his show, 'Gil’s Arena'.

“The man averaged 16 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, right?” Arenas said.

“As soon as they gave me the (offer) I would have been like, ‘Y’all know if Gabe (Vincent) had my stats, he'd be asking for $200 million. With my stats, these free agents would be asking for $100 to $150 million, something like that.

"So come on man. Give me three years, $42 million, or something. I don’t even know about playing these games in the free agent market.’”

However, Arenas added that he doesn’t think Westbrook is focused on money anymore, but is instead looking for a permanent home in the league. This comes as the veteran has now played for five different franchises over the last five seasons:

“I don’t think he’s chasing money, I think he’s chasing more stability,” Arenas said.

“He’s been all over the place and being home, I think the Clippers played on that too. Knowing he probably didn’t want to uproot his family again and probably get traded again. I mean, the man’s been traded what, five times in the last five years?”

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting over 21 games for the Clippers last season.

Over five playoff games, he averaged 23.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG and 2.0 3-pointers on 41.0% shooting. His 23.6 PPG was second on the Clippers behind only superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (34.5 PPG), who only appeared in two games due to injury.

Gilbert Arenas says Russell Westbrook will be better next season

LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook

During his show, Arenas also said that despite Westbrook already being 34 years old, he still expects him to be better next season. He said this is because Westbrook will be able to focus fully on basketball without any of the distractions he faced with the LA Lakers.

According to Arenas, this should improve Westbrook’s mood and have a positive effect on his game:

“I think Westbrook will be a better version of himself going into next year.

“He started off with the Lakers, with that bad energy for the last two years. And then him trying to convert that over to the Clippers and trying to bring his spirit back.

"And that’s what I’m judging now, with him knowing that he's a Clipper and they want him there, the Clipper fans are a little bit better. I feel like he’s going to have some type of impact to help.”

