"Steph showed you who he was in that 4th quarter" - Former NFL star in awe of Golden State Warriors talisman after his statement performance in Game 4

Heading into the fourth quarter of Game 4, the Golden State Warriors found themselves in a tight battle against the Memphis Grizzlies. They were down seven with only 12 minutes to go, but managed to turn things around in a big way.

The Golden State Warriors are the more experienced team and it showed in the final frame of Game 4. After outscoring Memphis 39-29, they were able to walk away with a three-point win. Following this impressive comeback, Golden State now has a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

This comeback from the Golden State Warriors would not have been possible without the play of Steph Curry. The former MVP tallied 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter alone. He connected on four of his seven shot attempts while also getting to the free-throw line nine times.

One person who was quick to praise Golden State for their efforts was Shannon Sharpe. He went on FS1's "Undisputed" and gave a glowing review of his showing against the Grizzlies. Sharpe stated:

"I gave them a 9 for this performance, because it was a great 4th quarter comeback. I understand the Grizzlies were playing without Ja, but Steph showed you who he was in that 4th quarter."

Golden State Warriors on a collision course with the Phoenix Suns

Based on the current outlook, it's fair to assume the Warriors are well on their way to the Western Conference finals.

Memphis is not going to roll over, but being without Ja Morant puts them at a steep disadvantage. The Grizzlies have had a tremendous season, but they still lack the playoff experience to take on a team like the Warriors.

Suns vs. Warriors is the playoff series everyone has been waiting for, and it's almost time for these two titans to square off. Phoenix is currently in a slugfest with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, but they are still favored to advance.

The Suns were the favorites to represent the West in the finals for a majority of the season, but that has slowly started the change. After seeing how Steph Curry and company have performed in the playoffs, they look capable of taking them down in a seven-game series.

It was a rough two years for Golden State as they dealt with injuries, but their core is back intact. Seeing how they stepped up this postseason, they look hungry to add another title to their resumes.

