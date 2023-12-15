Former Rockets’ lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr. goes IG official to announce his relationship with Jasmine

Jabari Smith Jr. and his girlfriend Jasmine took to their respective Instagram accounts and confirmed that they are dating. On Thursday night, Jasmine posted photos of her and Smith and captioned:

"My best side"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith's fans quickly congratulated the couple in the comment section. One of them even posted a conjecture that it could be the reason why the 20-year-old is playing inspired basketball as of late.

"Now I see why [you've] been hooping so great lately."

Jabari Smith Jr. plays well before going IG official with GF

At least in the Houston Rockets' last game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Jabari Smith Jr. indeed played inspired basketball.

Smith tallied 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 10 rebounds, one assist, one block, and a steal in the Rockets, 117-104 home win.

While the night belonged to Tari Eason, who had 25 points, with 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block.

Who is Jasmine, Jabari Smith Jr.'s new girlfriend?

There is not much information about Jabari Smith Jr.'s new partner Jasmine. However, some of her Instagram posts suggest that she might have studied at Louisiana State.

It is also unknown how Smith and his new girlfriend first met, although there is a doubt that they first got acquainted in college since Smith played one amateur season at Auburn, which is in Alabama.

While the couple made it official on Thursday night, Jasmine's sister, Kennedi Brooke, posted a similar photo last month on her own Instagram handle.

In an Instagram story that has long been archived, Brooke posted the photo of the couple with the caption:

"My brother-in-law. I love you."

Smith reposted the IG story, leading to confusion from the fans that Jasmine is his "sister-in-law".

Upon the official confirmation of their relationship, Brooke quickly commented on Smith and Jasmine's joint IG post and said:

"My sister and my brother-in-law!"

The Rockets and the Grizzlies will face off in the Memphis leg of their home-and-home set on Friday night, which means another inspired performance from Smith could take place.