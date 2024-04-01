Former Suns guard reveals mysterious woman following him home & getting arrested over bizzare behaviour

Former Phoenix Suns standout Rex Chapman was one of the most entertaining players during the 90s. In an era where Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were dominant, Chapman's game stood tall and entertaining.

Aside from being a fun player to watch, his life off the court during his playing days wasn't as impressive. Chapman struggled with drug and gambling addiction. In a recent interview, he shared the details of his life and opened up about his experiences. One unique experience was when someone followed him home, which led to an arrest.

During his first few years in the league, he was playing for the Charlotte Hornets where he was teammates with Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues, who noticed a woman staring at Chapman during home games. According to Chapman, the woman followed him to his subdivision a few times without talking to him and simply staring at him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Suns guard talked about it around the 41:55 mark.

"One night, I'm at home and I look out front, her car is out front," Chapman said. "I called one of my neighbors and said, 'Hey, what do I do?' He said, 'Call the police.'

"So, I called the police, the police came. As they pulled in the subdivision, she started to peel out and they hemmed her in and they got her out. She was naked, she had s*x toys in there and she was just out there in front of my place doing her thing."

Chapman said he didn't tell anyone about what happened, not even Curry and Bogues, because of embarrassment.

Also read: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Former Suns player Rex Chapman used to ride backseat with a young Steph Curry

One of the more interesting facts about Rex Chapman was his relationship with Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues. As the youngest of the three, he would always end up riding the backseat with a young Steph Curry, with Dell and Muggsy in the front seat.

"The idea that the baby sitting next to us would be the best player maybe in the world ever or the greatest shooter ever or even an NBA player at all, it was not even something that you would think about," Chapman said.

Possibly being next to one of the greatest shooters of all time never crossed Chapman while riding with Steph in the backseat.

Also read: NBA fans spam "Spurs own Suns" chants as Kevin Durant and crew lose season series