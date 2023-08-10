Former teammate shatters narrative surrounding Zion Williamson: "He's a genuine person"

Zion Williamson has found himself in a sticky situation in recent memory. Many of his fans have begun to doubt him after failing to remain healthy on the court and some serious allegations by an adult film actress. Williamson isn't exactly in the good graces of the fans and the media at the moment.

However, one of Zion Williamson's former teammates still has a lot of good things to say about him, in spite of everything that has recently transpired. Former New Orleans Pelicans player Jared Harper revealed that Williamson is a great guy underneath his tough looks. Harper is bothered by how the media portrays him these days, considering that in his eyes, Zion is a genuinely good person.

“Bro he’s a great player and he’s also a good person," Harper said. "I don’t know if the media portrays him to the type of person that he is. He's a genuine person."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tidal League @TidalLeague



Jared Harper on Zion Williamson and the



Via: Run Your Race | @tpinsonn @Therealvinoo “Bro he’s (Zion Williamson) a great player and he’s also a good person. I don’t know if the media portrays him to the type of person that he is...“Jared Harper on Zion Williamson and the #Pelicans Via: Run Your Race | @tpinsonn @Therealvinoo pic.twitter.com/jLs8TLJ5xk

Looking at Zion Williamson's career so far

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

With much anticipation, Zion Williamson made a significant decision by announcing his entry into the 2019 NBA Draft following his inaugural year at Duke University.

The New Orleans Pelicans chose him as the top pick, a selection that came with substantial anticipation. As he entered the NBA arena, Williamson swiftly demonstrated his preparedness for the grand stage, leaving no doubts about his capability.

Throughout his inaugural season, he delivered remarkable instances that left fans in awe, from his electrifying slam dunks to his influential role on the playing field. Despite facing injury-related setbacks that caused him to sit out a portion of the season, he effectively displayed his capability to make an instant impression.

Williamson's unique blend of stature, agility, and proficiency significantly distinguished him, rapidly establishing him as a central figure for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson's basketball journey is an ongoing tale of determination, talent, and promise. As he continues to carve his legacy in the NBA, the basketball world eagerly watches his every move, knowing that he is poised to achieve even greater heights in the years to come. That's if he can keep himself healthy in the following seasons.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)