Former Warriors champion dares $10 billion food giant to add Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen combo to menu

Years after their six championship wins together, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are now publicly feuding. This led a former Golden State Warriors player to poke fun at the situation.

It all started when the 10-part documentary of the Chicago Bulls' final title run, The Last Dance was released by Netflix in 2020. Although it was about the team's final championship run, the documentary focused mainly on Jordan's perspective, with a few touches on what his star teammates went through during the 1997-98 season.

Fans were satisfied with the production and how the story was depicted. However, Pippen wasn't pleased with how he was portrayed. In his memoir, Unguarded, released in 2021, he criticized his former teammate and the Netflix documentary.

Now, things have been the same since, and even the players who have gone before them find entertainment through it.

Former Warriors player Nick Young went on social media after the American fast-food chain Subway announced a menu update. Subway released their Sidekick menu items at the start of the year. It features three new footlong snacks including a Cinnabon Footlong Churro, an Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel and a Footlong Cookie.

On X (formerly Twitter), Young dared the $10 billion company to have the former Bulls players on the Sidekick menu. Seeing as the menu only has desserts, the former NBA player suggests having Jordan and Pippen for the Sidekick Sandwich.

"AYE @SUBWAY I bet you can't get Jordan and Pippen together for the sidekick sandwich," Young posted.

It could be a daring move for the company to have them together for a special menu item, but that would mean for them to make amends.

Warriors head coach disagreed with Jordan's "selfish" comments about Pippen

In the Netflix documentary, it was revealed that Pippen chose not to undergo foot surgery during the summer of 1997, opting instead to enjoy his offseason. As a consequence, he missed the beginning of the 1997-98 season. Jordan criticized Pippen's decision as "selfish."

However, their former teammate and now Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, disagreed with the six-time champion. Back in 2020, Kerr had a chance to talk about The Last Dance and addressed Jordan's comments about Pippen's delayed surgery.

"Not at all," Kerr said about whether he thought Pippen's decision was selfish. "Everyone respected Scottie so much. We felt his frustration."

Kerr described Scottie Pippen as an incredible player and teammate with a different type of leadership than Jordan.

