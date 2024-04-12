Former Warriors head coach points out one Bronny James factor that makes him and intriguing draft prospect

Second-generation hooper Bronny James recently declared for the NBA draft ahead of the 2024 eligibility deadline later this month. The declaration came on the heels of much speculation as fans and analysts wondered whether or not he would return to college for one more year. After the end of his freshman season, James was removed from the ESPN mock draft.

This, of course, fueled theories that he would be returning to USC, or transferring to another school for his sophomore year. Despite that, amid much speculation and talk about his status as a potential draft prospect, Bronny James declared for the draft.

Much of the previous talk surrounding the young standout centered around whether or not he would declare for the draft, however, the conversation has since shifted. Now, the talk surrounding Bronny James is largely focused on whether or not he has what it takes to compete at an NBA level.

During a recent FanDuel TV episode, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson weighed in:

"I think he's a pro. He needs time, but he has NBA body. He's an NBA type defender at the perimeter position. he's a guy that's only going to get better. And to me, knowing, having played and coached in the league, I know the benefit of being around NBA coaches and NBA staff."

Looking at the possibility of LeBron James joining Bronny James to play alongside his son

Prior to Bronny James' freshman year of college, there was already quite a bit of talk surrounding his NBA career, specifically in regard to LeBron James. As the future Hall of Famer indicated, he wanted to play alongside his son like MLB stars Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr.

His statement was then amended to indicate that he simply wants to play with his son, whether it be alongside him or against him. However, at the time, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding whether or not Bronny James would even declare for the draft.

Now that it's clear Bronny James will be in the 2024 NBA draft class, the question is which team, if any, will draft him. As Mark Jackson indicated, given that LeBron James has said in the past he wants to play with his son, he believes that front offices should consider drafting the second-generation hooper.

Although he has made strides in his game over his freshman year, evolving as a defender and a playmaker, questions still remain about his skills. While LeBron James and other fans & analysts have indicated they believe he's NBA-ready, others aren't so sure.

Despite that, as Paul Pierce indicated recently, he would like to see Bronny and LeBron James team up in Cleveland for one final run. Of course, currently, there's no way of knowing where the Cavaliers, or any other team for that matter, will draft.

Given that, and the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James' contract situation with the LA Lakers heading into this offseason, we'll have to wait and see.