"Forming the Avengers to take down Mac Mcclung" - NBA fans abuzz as Zach LaVine co-signs Ja Morant's call to compete in next Slam Dunk Contest

A decade ago, Zach LaVine won the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest back-to-back years. Fast forward to 2025, his two consecutive titles have been eclipsed by Mac McClung's unprecedented three-peat.

In the wake of McClung's third straight Slam Dunk Contest title this past Saturday, All-Star guard Ja Morant decided to say "wassup" to LaVine and two-time runner-up Aaron Gordon on X (formerly Twitter).

Morant, it seemed, was trying to get both iconic slam dunk competitors to give the contest another go. In response, LaVine had this to say:

"Thinking I might have to again...." tweeted LaVine.

This response led fans to get excited about the potential field of competition for next year's slam dunk event:

"Forming the avengers to take down Mac Mcclung," commented one fan.

"Don't be all talk do it ..... Ja, Mac, AG, Zach. Throw LeBron in there at 41," suggested another fan.

"@Zionwilliamson you’re up big fella," said another.

"F**k it let’s get Vince Carter old ahh in this too," added another. "Battle of the dunk goats"

Other netizens, however, were skeptical that stars like LaVine and Gordon would be making a comeback at this point:

"NBA players say this every year about the dunk contest during All Star Weekend then go radio silent the next year when they’re selecting participants lmao," said one netizen.

"nahhhhh stop playin with us man," said another.

Indeed, fans must wait about a year before confirmation that any of these talented athletes will attend the annual event. For now, as far as the Slam Dunk Contest is concerned, Mac McClung is the star to beat.

Zach LaVine pens heartfelt tribute to Chicago after being traded to new team

Earlier this month, LaVine had the NBA community buzzing when the former Chicago Bull star was a key piece of a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Even as he prepared to embark on a new chapter in his career with the Sacramento Kings, LaVine posted a tribute to Chicago, his NBA home of over seven years:

"Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever," LaVine wrote in his message posted on X. "The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support."

Zach LaVine concluded his message by encouraging the Chicago fanbase to "keep pushing forward." He then signed off with the renowned hashtag of his new team: #LightTheBeam

