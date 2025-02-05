Zach LaVine bids heartfelt goodbye to Chicago Bulls with emotional farewell message

The Zach LaVine era with the Kings started on Tuesday when the two-time slam dunk champion arrived in Sacramento. LaVine is the centerpiece of the haul after the team traded former star De’Aaron Fox, who wanted to go to San Antonio. After nearly eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls, the two-time All-Star’s new basketball journey is underway.

Before arriving in Sacramento, he wrote a heartfelt letter to the city and franchise he used to play for:

“Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support.

"To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court.”

Zach LaVine arrived in Chicago in 2018 after the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kris Dunn and the No. 7 pick, which the Bulls used to get Lauri Markkanen, completed Minnesota’s package for Butler.

During his nearly eight-season stint with the Bulls, LaVine made the All-Star team twice. Together with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, they led Chicago to the 2022 playoffs. The trio ended the Bulls’ four-year postseason drought.

The Bulls’ inability to make the playoffs despite the massive payroll used on their Big Three forced them to reset. LaVine and DeRozan are reunited in Sacramento, while Chicago holds a bidding war for Vucevic.

Zach LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 416 games for the Chicago Bulls. He shot 47.4% with 39.0% efficiency from deep. The Sacramento Kings are hoping he can make up for the loss of De’Aaron Fox.

Zach LaVine is expected to debut for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday

The Sacramento Kings completed a brutal six-game road trip with a 116-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Zach LaVine, who sat out Chicago’s last three games for the birth of his third child, will join the Kings on Wednesday. He will be on the court when his new team hosts the Orlando Magic.

The Kings rolled out the red carpet for LaVine. They gave him a warm welcome at the airport and his image already greets fans outside the Golden 1 Center. For the first time in nearly eight years, the star guard will play for a different team starting Wednesday.

