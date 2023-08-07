France vs Venezuela Basketball preview, prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tune Ups

France and Venezuela, both teams that are deep into their 2023 FIBA World Cup preparations, will have a tuneup game on Aug. 7. Basketball fans can catch the action in the French city of Orleans at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

The French are considered one of the heavy favorites to win the tournament. They already completed two tuneup games and were largely unscratched. Les Bleus walloped Tunisia 93-36 before struggling a little against Montenegro 80-69.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Venezuelans, on the other hand, have had a rough start to their preparations. They are winless in three games, having lost to Angola 66-61 and a thriller to Argentina 66-65. Venezuela’s last game was a beatdown, though, at the hands of Spain, another title favorite.

Match preview

France coach Vincent Collet wasn’t impressed with his team’s latest preparation game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although they won 80-69, the veteran mentor didn’t look too happy with their overall performance.

Rudy Gobert asserted his height and heft to finish with 16 points and nine rebounds. The “Stifle Tower” also hit his first career three-pointer, which caused bedlam on the bench. Evan Fournier and Nando De Colo were also huge for the team.

Bartek Gajewski 🇵🇱 @gwiazdyB



4th spot in the official FIBA ranking

silver medal at Eurobasket 2022



Strengths:

*cohesion (key guys play together for years)

*superior front-court physicality

... Thread: 2023 FIBA World Cup review: France4th spot in the official FIBA rankingsilver medal at Eurobasket 2022Strengths:*cohesion (key guys play together for years)*superior front-court physicality...

The French, if they don’t play complacent, have huge advantages on both ends of the floor. They have one of the deepest and most complete lineups that will compete in the FIBA World Cup. Once they regain their usual chemistry, they should be tough to deal with again.

Venezuela didn’t look like they belonged on the same floor against the Spaniards last Aug. 4. Michael Carrera and Garly Sojo started hot, which kept them in the game early on.

Once they struggled with their shots, they also seemed to have lost their composure. They had too many unforced errors, something which is a death sentence against the No. 1 ranked team heading into the FIBA World Cup.

The Olympic Games @Olympics 1992

2016

🤔 2024



Venezuela men's basketball look to make their third Olympic appearence by directly qualifying for



| @FVBbasketball

olympics.com/en/news/basket… @FIBA @FVBbasketball19922016🤔 2024Venezuela men's basketball look to make their third Olympic appearence by directly qualifying for #Paris2024 as one of America's top two finishing teams at this summer's FIBA World Cup. #FIBAWC | @FVBbasketball

The South Americans have to do a better job of executing on both ends of the floor. They can’t afford to let their heads down if their shots don’t fall. France may not be as strong as Spain on paper but they’re in danger of another beatdown if they can’t put on a better performance.

France vs. Venezuela prediction

The French have the talent, experience, size and skills to overwhelm most opponents, including a game-but-limited Venezuelan side. Even in the absence of the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, France is heavily-favored to win.

The final score will not matter as both teams will be looking to execute their plays and develop rhythm. Even if France fields mostly their second stringers, they should have little trouble keeping their pre-FIBA World Cup preparations spotless.

France Lineup

Sylvain Francisco

Nando de Colo

Frank Ntilikina

Elie Okobo

Evan Fournier

Yakuba Ouattara

Terry Tarpey

Nicolas Batum

Guerschon Yabusele

Mathias Lessort

Moustapha Fall

Rudy Gobert

Venezuela Lineup

Michael Carrera

Nestor Colmenares

Garly Sojo

Windi Graterol

David Cubillan

Jhornan Zamora

Gregory Vargas

Edgar Martinez

Harol Cazorla

Heissler Guillent

Jose Ascanio

Pedro Chourio

Fabrizio Pugliatti

Enrique Medina

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)