  "Freak like any other dude": Fans react as Chet Holmgren caught rewinding model's TikTok video 

“Freak like any other dude”: Fans react as Chet Holmgren caught rewinding model’s TikTok video 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 29, 2025 15:30 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Chet Holmgren caught rewinding model’s TikTok video (Source: Imagn)

As the month of August comes to a close, Chet Holmgren is enjoying the last of his downtime before training camp gets underway in a few weeks. While taking a break from his training, fans sounded off on the former No. 2 pick for some of his social media antics.

On Friday, a video began circling online of someone approaching Holmgren while he's sitting in the backseat of a car. Upon getting closer, it's clear that he is watching a model's video on TikTok. Instead of continuing to scroll, Holmgren is caught rewinding the clip to get a second glimpse.

As the clip made the rounds, NBA fans couldn't help but laugh at Chet Holmgren for being so invested in his TikTok feed.

It's been a busy summer for Holmgren on and off the court. First, he helped the OKC Thunder capture their first championship since the franchise arrived from Seattle. Then, during free agency, the front office decided to lock down the versatile big man long-term. Midway through July, Holmgren inked a five-year extension worth $239 million.

Upon retaining the majority of last year's roster, Holmgren and the Thunder are in position to pull off another deep run next season.

Chet Holmgren hard at work with NBA trainer Drew Hanlen

While his recent viral clip suggests otherwise, Chet Holmgren has been hard at work continuing to round out his game. Earlier this week, footage emerged of the Thunder big man working with longtime NBA trainer Drew Hanlen.

Hanlen is one of the more reputable trainers in the league and has a star-studded clientele list. Among the biggest names he works with closely are Joel Embiid and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

In the workout clip, Holmgren can be seen improving his touch around the rim and his outside shot.

Injury cost him a large portion of last season, but Holmgren still proved to be an impactful two-way talent for OKC in 2025. During the regular season, he averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Holmgren maintained this level of production through the playoffs en route to capturing his first championship.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams lead the charge, Holmgren is arguably the Thunder's biggest X-factor. If he can continue to grow his offensive camp, OKC will have a trio capable of turning the franchise into a dynasty.

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

More from Sportskeeda
