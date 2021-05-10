Chris Paul in All-NBA Second Team? Multiple NBA front office executives sure think so!

Chris Paul has been in brilliant form this season and has been one of the main reasons behind the Phoenix Suns' ascent in the 2020/21 campaign. Paul has averaged a stellar 16 points and close to 9 assists, which has led to the former LA Clippers star getting MVP and All-NBA shouts lately.

Chris Paul's monumental impact on the Phoenix Suns deserves recognition

Chris Paul v Los Angeles Lakers

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, front office executives across the league believe that Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul should be a part of the first or second All-NBA team. Paul has played a pivotal role in the Phoenix Suns' success, as Monty Williams' men continue to fight for the top seed in the West with a 48-20 record.

NBA award votes are due in one week. Here’s my ballot right now, and the thought process behind the tough choices: https://t.co/MmIGArkvHR — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2021

Chris Paul was brought into the setup in the off-season by the Phoenix Suns management and paired with mercurial shooting guard Devin Booker. The duo have been on fire and have inspired the franchise to second spot in a tough Western Conference. The Suns have registered a brilliant offensive rating of 116.8, and Chris Paul deserves the lion's share of credit for that.

One of the greatest point guards of all time, Chris Paul has been a nine-time inductee of the prestigious All-NBA team. He is also an 11-time All-Star and a nine-time All-NBA Defense team member. An All-NBA nod this year would add another distinguished feather to his cap.

Just a few of @CP3's accomplishments as he turns 36 today 🎉



🏀 Rookie of the Year

🏀 11x All-Star

🏀 9x All-Defense

🏀 2013 ASG MVP

🏀 2x Olympic Gold Medalist

🏀 10K+ assists

🏀 5th all-time for both league steals and assists pic.twitter.com/nrLed4sKXn — ESPN (@espn) May 6, 2021

Chris Paul recently turned 36 but has not shown any signs of slowing down any time soon. His ball-handling and playmaking are still top-notch and he has not lost a step defensively despite being on the wrong side of his 30s.

One of the prizes missing from Chris Paul's cabinet is the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy. The best Paul has managed so far is to reach the Western Conference finals.

It's safe to say that the former Houston Rockets guard will be looking to leave the past behind and make a deep playoff run with this immensely talented Phoenix Suns side.

