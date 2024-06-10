"Froze in the moment like he tends to"- NBA analyst mocks James Harden over viral moment with girlfriend Paije Speights

James Harden was in the news because of a viral moment with his girlfriend, Paije Speights, on Sunday night. Harden's girlfriend caught a bouquet at former champion Rajon Rondo's wedding, and the LA Clippers star's reaction caught NBA Twitter's attention. He looked spooked, sparking hilarious reactions online.

NBA analyst Alan Hahn also joined in on the fun and trolled Harden over the incident.

"He clearly froze in the moment like he tends to do," Hahn joked on ESPN's Get Up show on Monday. "But one thing you've got to watch for though is how's he going to give her a ring?"

Hahn linked that video to Harden's on-court struggles in the postseason. The "Beard" has frequently come up short in the playoffs. He has made only one finals appearance in 2012 and is one of the best modern-day players yet to win a championship.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Sleights clarifies bouquet bouquet-catching incident at Rajon Rondo's wedding

James Harden is off the hook from potential wedding preparations as girlfriend Paije Speights clarified on her Instagram that she wasn't participating in the ancient wedding tradition for the ladies. Speights said she was positioned where the bouquet landed as it dropped on her feet. She poked fun at Harden:

"Win is a win"

James Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights, is a fashion designer from Michigan. She was in the spotlight for the first time as the Clippers star's love interest. He was previously dating Jessyka Janshel.

James Harden's wait for championship continues after another disappointing playoff exit

James Harden moved to LA after demanding a move to the Clippers last season. The former MVP had a questionable start to his stint back home after a tumultuous end to his free agency saga in Philadelphia. The wait for a championship prolonged, but the tide seemed to be turning with the Clippers after Harden's arrival prompted a turnaround for the team.

They were arguably the most dominant outfit, along with the Boston Celtics, for most of the season until after the All-Star break. The Clippers were expected to make a deep run in the postseason, but another injury-riddled season-ending stretch for Kawhi Leonard derailed the team's shot at making most of their star-studded quartet.

The Clippers lost in six games against the Mavericks in a second consecutive first-round exit. Against expectations, James Harden was their best player, as he averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists, shooting on 45/38/91 splits.

Harden is an unrestricted free agent finally but is expected to re-sign with LA on a long-term deal. However, things don't seem good for the Clippers amid rumors of Paul George, also a free agent, leaving this summer, while Kawhi Leonard's track record with injuries not providing much encouragement.