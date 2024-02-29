"Funniest account on Twitter": Kevin Durant in splits while talking about 'Frank Vogel Parody' handle

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant have a range of things to focus on as they inch toward the business leg of the NBA season. Alongside Devin Booker, Durant has led the Suns to fifth in the Western Conference with a 34-24 record.

However, Bradley Beal’s absence and questions over the Suns’ depth have led to doubts over their ability to compete for the title when the playoffs come around. Regardless, while coach Frank Vogel is also bound to be under pressure, Durant and his teammates seem to have found comedic respite in a rather unlikely source.

Asked about the @FrankVogelPHX X account, which is a parody account for Vogel, Durant had high praise, claiming that it was the funniest X account he had come across:

“That's the funniest account on Twitter or X. ... It's all fun and games. It's cool. His content is not as bad as some other parody accounts. And in a weird way, it's bringing more Suns fans together, honestly.”

The account regularly posts a range of hilarious tweets, reimaging Frank Vogel’s life as the coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Frank Vogel Parody account posts heartwarming tribute to Kevin Durant

Durant could hardly contain his amusement concerning the parody account and effectively revealed that he regularly goes over its posts. Lauding the account as the funniest he has seen on X, Durant himself was profusely thanked for his comments.

In a tweet, the Frank Vogel parody account said the following:

@iam_DanaScott asked Kevin Durant about this parody account! 😳Thanks for the kind words @KDTrey5 🙏😊🧡💜My intentions are to support the Suns, build community, and share a few laughs along the way! Go Suns! ☄️

The exchange effectively proved that despite the extent of trolling for Frank Vogel, the parody account effectively belongs to a Suns fan as well. Just like the players and the coaching staff, the account owner effectively also wants to see the Suns succeed, something which might depend on the injury issues surrounding Bradley Beal.

Beal last played for the Suns against the Sacramento Kings earlier this month and is dealing with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the Suns have gone 3-3 in their last six games, and need to churn out victories to rise in the Western Conference standings.

Phoenix is set to host the Houston Rockets for a second time in a week on Thursday and again on Saturday.