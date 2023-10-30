"Funniest s**t in the world" - Patrick Beverley hilariously nails Joel Embiid impersonation talking about practice

Doing an impression of Joel Embiid isn't easy, as he has one of the most unique voices in the league right now. His new teammate, Patrick Beverley, shared a story about how he convinced the reigning MVP to do extra conditioning drills.

Beverley shared a hilarious story of how he got to convince Embiid to do a 17's drill. Usually, star players opt-out out of these kinds of drills as they need to preserve their energies for the game. But Pat Bev made sure he got the Cameroonian center to put in extra work.

"We got practice, I walk up to Jo like, 'Ayo, let's do some extra conditioning.' He was like, 'Alright,'" Beverley said. "I'm like, 'Alright, we gon' do 17s.' He said, 'Which way?' I said, 'We go do it the short way.' He said, 'Alright.'"

Beverley added:

"So we go do the 17s. So we get it done, everybody clapping. They were like amazed, like, 'D***, you really got Joel Embiid to do 17s.' So today after practice, 'Aye Jo, let's do some extra conditioning again.' 'Hey man, I'm not doing 17s.' I was like, 'We got to do it one more time Jo' He was like, 'Alright.' So, we knock him out again, another 17's. So shoutout to Joel Embiid, that shows you MVP.

"He doesn't have to do that. You know what I'm saying. But he's willing to help us for conditioning. Tyrese Maxey has the best Joel Embiid impressions. It's the funniest s**t in the world."

Beverley is one of the few NBA players to share their impression of Embiid's way of talking. It may not be as accurate as most would think, but at least he tried. As hilarious as it may seem, it shows that the veteran point guard is observant and is willing to help the others improve their play.

He's doing all this just in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers, which shows how dedicated he is to the team.

Joel Embiid joined an elite company last night

There's no denying the fact that Joel Embiid is one of the finest men in the league right now. Last night, he showed his greatness on the court once again by posting an incredible statline. He had 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks to beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

With that, he joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon to be the only players to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 blocks multiple times.

Nick Nurse's system has been growing on Embiid this season, which is a good sign for the Sixers.

"The key has been to just really let the game come to me," Embiid said. "Not force anything, take what's available, whether it's finding my teammates or just being aggressive."

The Sixers will play the Toronto Raptors on Friday to try and capture their third win of the season.