Gabrielle Union likes viral tweet allegedly exposing other side of Drake & its connection to Kendrick Lamar beef

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has almost everyone in the know picking sides including Gabrielle Union. The actress has liked several posts targeting Drake, specifically the ones regarding Kendrick Lamar's accusation that he is a predator.

In Kendrick's recently released diss track called 'Meet the Grahams,' he alleged that Drake preys on younger girls. Of course, Drake denied these allegations and said Kendrick was misinformed, with the false info coming from Drake's camp.

This caused people on X to point out that Drake had previously rapped about underage girls. Another post even sarcastically gave props to the Canadian rapper for tricking Kendrick Lamar into thinking he was a predator. Posts that received a like from Gabrielle Union.

The actress has not publicly stated her support for Kendrick Lamar and she hasn't spoken against Drake explicitly amid their feud. However, based on the posts that she liked, she seemed to agree with Kendrick's allegations that Drake is a predator.

The beef between the two rappers has rocked the world and has everyone taking sides including several high-profile celebrities.

Right now, everyone is waiting for more diss tracks from either side as it has provided some level of entertainment to the fans.

Gabrielle Union attended Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl party earlier this year

As mentioned, while she hasn't publicly taken sides, Gabrielle Union and Kendrick Lamar appear to be friends.

One evidence of this is Union's attendance at the Super Bowl LVIII party, which Kendrick hosted back in February when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Fransico 49ers.

Union caught the eye of several people for the stunning outfit she wore while attending the party.

She has also been supportive of Kendrick's music career. Back in 2016 when Kendrick won the Best Rap Album award at the Grammy's, the actress shared a post recognizing the achievement while also taking the time to congratulate him for the accolade.

Gabrielle Union's husband, three-time Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade, has also been name-dropped in some of Kendrick Lamar's tracks. Specifically, Wade was mentioned in Kendrick's 'Blood Sport (Freestyle)' from his 'Training Day' album, released in 2012.

While she is best known for her work in movies and television, Union appears to dabble in music sometimes. Her husband Dwyane Wade has been featured in some tracks before and in one called 'So Gone Challenge Pt. 2,' Union also had a little cameo.