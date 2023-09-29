Gabrielle Union begs for sugar in hilarious video from with mother and then makes cake on Good Neighbor Day

Gabrielle Union celebrated Good Neighbor Day on Thursday with her mother, Theresa Union. The mom-daughter duo made a hilarious video posted on social media, which ended with them baking a cake and giving it to their neighbor. They also reminisced on how they celebrate May Day in Nebraska.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Gabrielle was seen knocking on her mom's door asking for sugar. Her mother let her in before talking about how it's necessary to be good to your neighbors. They remembered how they baked cakes during May Day to hand out in the neighborhood.

To celebrate Good Neighbor Day, which is held in the United States on Sept. 28, Gabrielle and her mom make a cake. They then proceeded to introduce themselves to the people next door.

It should also be noted that Gabrielle Union's video was not only made to celebrate Good Neighbor Day. It was also an advertisement for Ring, an Amazon-owned company that manufactures home security and smart home devices.

The company was founded by Jamie Siminoff and was initially called Doorbot. Siminoff appeared on "Shark Tank" and gained an investment offer from Kevin O'Leary, but he turned it down and tried to get help elsewhere.

Help came in the form of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who played with Union's husband Dwyane Wade, in 2016. Shaq acquired an equity stake in Ring and became their national spokesperson.

It led to over $200 million in investments from different capital firms. Ring was then bought by Amazon two years later for around $1.2 to $1.8 billion.

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014

Gabrielle Union (left) and Dwyane Wade (Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram)

Gabrielle Union began dating Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade in 2008. They broke up in early 2013, with Wade becoming a father to a son with Aja Metoyer. However, Union and Wade mended their relationship and got married on Aug. 30, 2014 in Miami.

Union became a stepmother to Wade's three children. They welcomed their first daughter, who was born via surrogate, in 2018. The family used to live in Florida but moved to California recently.

It should be noted that Union was previously married to former NFL player Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006, while Wade was married to high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches from 2002 to 2010.

