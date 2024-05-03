Gary Harris Injury Update: Latest on Orlando Magic guard's availability for Game 6 (May 3)

Gary Harris has been listed as questionable by the Orlando Magic for tonight's Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harris has started for the Magic in the first five games of the series, but he's in risk of missing his first game of the postseason.

The Magic have had trouble finding the right player to play alongside Jalen Suggs in the starting lineup. Harris complements Suggs in the starting lineup but struggled in 54 games this season. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Harris has been in Orlando since coming over in the Aaron Gordon trade with the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2020-21 season. He has been solid for the Magic since coming over the trade, but he's in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Gary Harris?

Gary Harris played just 19 minutes in Game 5 and exited the game with around six minutes left in the third quarter. The Orlando Magic announced that Harris won't be returning to the game because of a right hamstring strain.

It's unclear when Harris suffered the injury, but he was walking fine when Cole Anthony came into the game for him. He didn't deal with a hamstring issue in the regular season but struggled with a calf strain in late December to early January. It happened again in mid-February and early March.

According to Underdog NBA, Harris will be a game-time decision and will be checked by the team's medical personnel. If he's unable to play, coach Jamahl Mosley has some options off the bench like Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz.

Gary Harris' stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In the first five games of the series, Gary Harris is averaging 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes.

Harris has not been active on the offensive end and even had two scoreless games in the series. His best game came in Game 2 with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

He has played against the Cleveland Cavaliers 12 times in the regular season, averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He's shooting 44.4% from the field, 37.2% from beyond the arc and 87.1% from the charity stripe.

The 29-year-old guard's best game vs. the Cavaliers was a 32-point performance on March 3, 2018, when he was with the Denver Nuggets. His worst game was three points as a member of the Orlando Magic on Apr. 4, 2023.

He has a 7-9 record against Cleveland in the regular season, with a 3-3 record as a member of the Magic.