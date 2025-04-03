Gary Payton II Injury Update: Warriors share latest on backup guard's return status post-thumb tear

The Golden State Warriors will be without Gary Payton II for the fourth straight game. He was ruled out against the LA Lakers on Thursday, and while this is bad news, it's not all grim. The defensive specialist could see action soon, according to a team report.

Ad

The Warriors shared an update regarding Payton on their PR account on X. Based on the tweet, the team is optimistic about his recovery and impending return. The post also indicated that the Warriors could be at full strength sooner rather than later, barring more injuries. However, it did not provide a clear timeline for Payton's return.

"Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb during Golden State’s game at Miami on March 25, is making good progress. He will not play in tonight’s game against the Lakers and will be considered day-to-day moving forward," the Warriors announced.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Aside from Payton, forward Jonathan Kuminga is also on the injury report due to a pelvis injury. Unlike Payton, though, Kuminga's status is questionable and listed as day-to-day.

The Warriors still aren't a lock for the playoffs. With a record of 44-31, they are still at risk of falling out of the top six. The Minnesota Timberwolves, the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies, with 44-32 identical records, remain threats to overtake Golden State in the standings.

Ad

If they fall out of the top six, they lose their guaranteed playoff spot. Instead, they'll have to claw their way to a postseason berth via the Play-In Tournament.

Gary Payton II's presence, especially on the defensive end and as a spark plug, is crucial for them in this stretch.

Also read: "Man has the WORST luck with injuries" - NBA fans shocked over Gary Payton II's injury setback ahead of playoffs

Ad

The Golden State Warriors have been undefeated since Gary Payton II's latest injury setback

Gary Payton II sustained a partial ligament tear on his thumb on March 25 during their 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat. That marked their second straight loss after dropping their previous contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, however, Golden State has bounced back to win three straight.

Ad

Their first game after his injury was against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 28, in which they won 111-95. Following that game, they dominated the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs 148-106 on Sunday. Then, on Tuesday, Steph Curry detonated for 52 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, leading a 134-125 victory.

This three-game winning streak without Payton isn't an indictment of his talent, though. Instead, it's a testament to the resiliency and experience of the team.

The team and its fans are waiting for Gary Payton II to return, and once he does, he'll likely continue to he high up on the team's depth chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.