"Generational instigator": NBA fans stunned as Mike Breen and Walt Frazier bring up Josh Giddey's allegations of dating minor

NBA fans were left stunned during the broadcast of the Knicks-Thunder game on Sunday when the commentators brought up the allegations against Josh Giddey. Mike Breen and Walt Frazier were on duty as the Thunder escaped with a 113-112 win over the Knicks.

Several fans with really good hearing caught Breen and Frazier talking about Giddey's alleged relationship with a minor. The Australian star was at the free throw line early in the fourth quarter when "Clyde" brought up the off-the-court stuff that got him in trouble late last year.

Green took the assist and ran with it, saying the following in the broadcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He had allegations of an improper relationship with an underage girl."

Expand Tweet

Fans inside the Madison Square Garden heavily booed Josh Giddey, who is not facing any charges after the police and the NBA stopped their investigation. Giddey has been jeered on away games since the allegations became public.

Some fans were surprised that a live broadcast acknowledged it on the air when the OKC Thunder and the league barely said anything about it.

One fan wrote:

"Walt Frazier, generational instigator."

Expand Tweet

Another fan praised Breen for bringing the allegations up so that people won't forget it:

"Love Mike Breen for that. Don't let them forget about the "allegations" that he definetely did."

Expand Tweet

This fan might have explained why Frazier and Breen won't be punished for saying the allegations on the air:

"Breen and Clyde have been doing this longer than Giddey's been alive so they can get away with it."

Expand Tweet

Here are other memes and reactions to the Knicks broadcast booth duo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Reverse Josh Giddey" - Draya Michele announcing her pregnancy with Jalen Green's baby has NBA fans going wild

What happened to the investigation of Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with an underage girl?

Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. A video of Giddey with the alleged girl went viral on social media, so the NBA had no other choice but to investigate the matter.

The Newport Police Department in California began investigating the allegations, with Giddey and the OKC Thunder declining to comment on the issue. The league paused its investigation to give way to the police.

After a few weeks, the Newport Police Department announced that Giddey wouldn't be facing any charges because there was no evidence of the improper relationship. There is also a belief that the family of the minor didn't want to cooperate with the authorities despite hiring Gloria Allred as their lawyer.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the Newport Police Department said in a statement. "Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

Also Read: Did Josh Giddey say he prefers to watch March Madness over NBA? Debunking viral tweet