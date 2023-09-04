Generous Shaquille O'Neal stuns woman with brand new phone at Lafayette Best Buy

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has long made it a priority to help those less fortunate than him. The big man regularly surprises strangers with random acts of kindness while out. Some of his charitable endeavors include buying cars and home appliances for families or paying for people’s meals at restaurants.

O’Neal even once purchased an engagement ring for a stranger. His latest display of generosity came during a recent shopping trip at a Lafayette Best Buy.

Per KLFY.com, a woman named Kquoella Lewis was shopping at the chain store when she noticed the NBA legend standing next to her. O’Neal was inquiring about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone when Lewis told him that she was also considering purchasing the same phone model. The big man then didn’t hesitate to purchase two of the phones, one for himself and one for Lewis:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Get two, one for me and one for her,” O’Neal told the store employee.

However, according to Lewis, the second phone wasn’t really for O’Neal either as he prefers to use iPhones.

The two Samsung phones, worth $1,200 each, may not even make a dent in O’Neal’s wallet, given his $400 million net worth. However, a purchase of that magnitude certainly makes an impact on everyday people. So, it’s no wonder why O’Neal enjoys helping others as much as he can.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal was left shook by ESPN reporter's claim that Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan "couldn't fill LeBron James' shoes"

Shaquille O’Neal said that he wants to help others every time he leaves his house

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal has publicly spoken about his desire to help others several times in the past. On TNT last year, O’Neal said that he wants to help someone every time he leaves his house:

“Whenever I go to the store from now on, I’m buying somebody else something,” O’Neal said.

“Every day I leave the house, I gotta help somebody. I can’t keep all this.”

O’Neal also spoke about how his upbringing played a big factor in his desire to give back during an appearance on “The GaryVee Audio Experience.” According to the big man, his parents instilled that value in him from a young age:

“You know for me, coming from where I come from, my father was a drill sergeant, my mother just was a hard-working woman,” O’Neal said.

“Didn't have a lot. But they taught me the value of giving back. They taught me the value of helping those in need.”

It looks like O’Neal is now living up to his promises and making his family proud as he continues to help others every chance he gets.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal joins forces with LA rap group for stunning music video collaboration

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)