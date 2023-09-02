Shaquille O'Neal joins forces with LA rap group for stunning music video collaboration

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is picking up a few side quests as he joins a Los Angeles rap group and releases a new song together. It's been reported that O'Neal has been planning to make new music, and it looks like he has worked with two local talents this time.

The song, titled "3 Lokos," roughly translates to "3 crazies." With the release of the song, the rap duo and the former LA Lakers superstar dropped a music video on the first day of September 2023. The song now has 3.5k views on YouTube and is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The four-time champion showed off his lyrical skills in the song and proved that he can still hang with the best young rappers.

Shaq became a fan of the duo of Ladies Love Guapo and Ricky Blanco after Ricky posted a video of freestyling.

Since then, the 15-time All-Star has expressed his admiration of the two rappers. They also told the story about how they sent the beat to O'Neal to get him in the song.

"(Shaq) was like, as long as it's some hardcore stuff, I'm down." Guapo said. "So we made a hardcore hip hop' 90s-type song, and we're like, 'Bro, let's send it to Shaq,' and he got on it, did his thing, he spit like 32 bars. He went off!

"4 hours later, he FaceTimes us and he shows us his verse, and he went crazy! He's rapping better than 90% of rappers out there."

This could be the start of a new partnership between the rap duo and the Laker legend.

Which artists have collaborated with Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal, the 1992-93 Rookie of the Year, is known for his love of music. Aside from his hip-hop stint, O'Neal is also a DJ during his spare time.

His music career dates back to his early days in the NBA, and he has collaborated with some of the great artists.

The Notorious B.I.G.

In 1997, O'Neal had the chance to make a song with one of hip-hop's best talents, Biggie Smalls. The two had a song called You Can't Stop the Reign, which was from O'Nea's third album of the same name.

Ice Cube

Shaquille O'Neal worked on the original soundtrack for his movie, Steel, in 1997. He worked on the song Men of Steel with Ice Cube, B-Real, Peter Gunz and KRS-One.

Method Man

The famed member of the Wu-Tang Clan made a song with the NBA legend. Together with his Wu-Tang member, RZA, the three of them released No Hook in 1995.

