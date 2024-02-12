"Get your a*s whooped by bully"- Spencer Dinwiddie dishes hilarious 'mom-dad' analogy for choosing Lakers over Mavericks

NBA point guard Spencer Dinwiddie recently joined the LA Lakers after he was bought out by the Toronto Raptors. The addition of Dinwiddie has given the Lakers a chance to strengthen their roster for a chance to compete in the Western Conference as the postseason approaches.

There were other options for Dinwiddie before he made his final decision to join the Lakers. One of the teams that became interested in him was his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. He had two stints with the Mavericks, both weren't full seasons and he found himself getting traded away by the franchise on both occasions.

Now, he's not only reunited with his former teammate, D'Angelo Russell, but he'll also get a chance to play for his hometown. In his recent media availability, Dinwiddie gave an analogy for his decision-making process in joining the Los Angeles team.

"Let’s say you’re a kid and you get your a*s whupped by the bully. Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It’s OK, baby," Dinwiddie said.

"Lakers are like your dad: ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ‘til you win.’ And I just felt like that was what I needed at the time."

According to reports, the six-foot-five guard will play his first game for the Lakers on Tuesday as they go against the point guard's other former team, the Detroit Pistons.

Spencer Dinwiddie's hilarious contract clause

NBA stars have different clauses in their contracts to keep them motivated at all times. For Spencer Dinwiddie, it's slightly different. In his $1.5 million deal with the Lakers, he will get an incentive of $1 if the team wins the championship.

Dinwiddie had a similar bonus in his deal with the Washington Wizards and he explained that it was an inside joke between himself and his agent, Jason Glushon.

"Me and Glushon basically made a deal that we'll keep it in whatever deal I sign, if possible, going forward," Dinwiddie said.

The Lakers are fixated on winning the championship this year and adding Dinwiddie could improve their chances. Gabe Vincent, the backup point guard they signed over the summer, has been injured for the majority of the season. Having a reliable backup guard like the former Colorado Buffalo could give them an edge against opposing teams.

The guard appeared in 48 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season and averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and six assists.

