Spencer Dinwiddie's decade old tweet predicting his future resurfaces online amid Lakers signing free agent

Spencer Dinwiddie cleared waivers and joined the LA Lakers on Saturday. Dinwiddie moved to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder, who joined the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors waived Dinwiddie, who stayed on the waivers list for 48 hours before signing with the 17-time NBA champions.

Dinwiddie will play for his hometown team and will hope to help the Lakers stay on track for a top-six seed finish and thus get a direct qualification for the playoffs.

Once it was announced that he would sign with the 17-time NBA champions, a tweet resurfaced where Spencer Dinwiddie predicted he would play for the Lakers.

"Just be patient Lakers I'm coming lol," Spencer Dinwiddie tweeted back in 2013.

The veteran guard joined the NBA a year later and played for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets (twice), Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.

Now, he will have to play for a Lakers team that continues to struggle and is currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record.

Lakers GM 'thrilled' about the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie

The LA Lakers were among the teams that made no moves at the NBA Trade Deadline. Still, they managed to bolster their roster off the waivers list with the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had nothing but good words to say about the veteran guard and what he will bring to the team, adding that he is 'thrilled' about Dinwiddie's addition.

"We are thrilled for him to wear the iconic Lakers uniform in front of his family and friends. His play-making and aggressiveness from the guard position provides us valuable depth as we continue our strong push toward the back-half of the season," Pelinka said, via NBA.com.

"Spencer adds a wealth of experience to our roster and brings proven success in the postseason. Welcome home, Spencer."

Lakers players also spoke about the former Nets guard before the signing was announced.

"He is a big guard, a shot-maker. We have seen what he did with Brooklyn, what he did with Dallas, making big plays for them. He is a well-established player, a vet in this league," Anthony Davis said on Friday, via NBA.com.

Spencer Dinwiddie has appeared in 48 games this season with averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Dinwiddie will have his first practice with the team on Monday and will be available to play on Tuesday, when the Lakers host the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers (28-26) are part of a three-team race with the Golden State Warriors (25-25) and Utah Jazz (26-27) for the final two play-in spots in the West. The Dallas Mavericks, who hold the eighth place, are two and a half games ahead (30-23).

