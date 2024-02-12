"Finally removed his homeless beard"- Spencer Dinwiddie's new look after joining Lakers has fans reacting hilariously

Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the LA Lakers on Saturday after clearing waivers. A Los Angeles native, Dinwiddie reported to the Lakers a day after he was waived by the Raptors.

His arrival is certainly good news for the Lakers fandom. A recent X post from the LA Lakers showed Dinwiddie signing the contract papers with a big smile on his face. The post also welcomed the former Brooklyn Nets player.

However, what stood out in the two pictures was Dinwiddie’s hair and beard. It was clear from the pictures that he had gone through some hair trimming. He previously had long hair and a big beard which appeared untrimmed for a long time.

Of course, the new look did not miss the eyes of NBA fans on social media. Commenting on Dinwiddie’s new look, some had hilarious reactions.

“Bro finally removed his homeless beard,” one tweeted.

“Bro got a cut and everything yes this league is done,” another tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from the fans on X.

Spencer Dinwiddie signs a new contract with the Lakers

It seems like Spencer Dinwiddie was waived by the Toronto Raptors at a perfect time. The former Brooklyn Nets signed with the LA Lakers, adding to their depth. Dinwiddie was sent to the Raptors before the trade deadline in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young.

Dinwiddie reportedly had the Dallas Mavericks on his radar before making up his mind to sign with his hometown Lakers.

There's a high chance that Dinwiddie will come off the bench for the Lakers. Given the fact that Dinwiddie has come off the bench in the past and has been highly effective, it would be a huge addition for LeBron James and company. The Lakers bench is ranked third in the league in defensive ratings and 26th in offensive ratings, so adding Dinwiddie makes sense.

The Los Angeles native hasn’t had much success offensively while playing with the Nets this season. Dinwiddie played and started all 48 games in Brooklyn, averaging 12.6 points per game on 39.1% shooting, including 32.0% from beyond the arc.

Given the squad around him and not having most of the offensive responsibility, it should be an easy transition for Dinwiddie. However, there's no guarantee that his addition will provide success for the Lakers.

