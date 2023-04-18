"Get the brooms ready" - NBA fans are ready to call sweep after the Sixers take a 2-0 lead over the Nets

The Sixers are looking to dominate the Brooklyn Nets as they hold a 2-0 lead against them after their incredible performance in Game 2. Following their win, fans quickly started to troll the Nets, predicting they will be swept by Philly in their first-round series matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers were too much to handle for the Nets as their star power carried the team to another victory. Their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey brought life into the Sixers' outing against Brooklyn. Tobias Harris even added enough punches, which helped the squad seal the win.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

33 PTS - 56% FG - 6 3PM



Tobias Harris tonight:

20 PTS - 11 REB - 2 AST - 57% FG



Joel Embiid tonight:

20 PTS - 19 REB - 7 AST - 3 BLK



Embiid had 20 points and 19 rebounds as he showed his prowess in protecting the rim with three blocks. Maxey was the real star of their Game 2, as he had 33 points and made six shots from long distance. Harris stepped up his game for Philly, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

James Harden struggled to make a huge impact for the 76ers, only registering eight points, five rebounds and seven assists in the game. Still, the Nets weren't able to take advantage of that poor performance.

The third-seeded Philadelphia squad ended the game as winners with a 96-84 score. Following their win, fans quickly started to predict the series to potentially end with the 76ers sweeping the Nets.

We've gathered some of the best fan reactions here:

dominick decocco @BenDove007 @TheHoopCentral I’ve seen enough. Philadelphia 76ers are winning the finals this season @TheHoopCentral I’ve seen enough. Philadelphia 76ers are winning the finals this season

MARCUS @marcus860_ @TheHoopCentral That was the basketball game of all time @TheHoopCentral That was the basketball game of all time

broooklynnn @nallahanoj @TheHoopCentral NOT HARD WHEN YOURE PLAYING SPENCER DINWIDDIE @TheHoopCentral NOT HARD WHEN YOURE PLAYING SPENCER DINWIDDIE

plasticono @plasticono215 @TheHoopCentral You were hating all game just for them to win by double digits again. Foh @TheHoopCentral You were hating all game just for them to win by double digits again. Foh

Fire Truck @FireTruck108 @TheHoopCentral Tobias is in playoff mode now. I think it's a big deal if they stand a chance against the Celtics! @TheHoopCentral Tobias is in playoff mode now. I think it's a big deal if they stand a chance against the Celtics!

Downtown Brown @downtown_brown @TheHoopCentral They are frauds. Celtics will roll them in the 2nd round @TheHoopCentral They are frauds. Celtics will roll them in the 2nd round

The series isn't over and the Nets will be on their homecourt for Game 3 in Brooklyn.

Their lack of star power has proven to be a huge weakness for the squad and could potentially be the cause if they do get swept.

The Sixers could be exposed in the first round against the Nets

As the Sixers take on the Nets, other Eastern Conference teams could take some notes as to how to stop Philly if they do advance in the second round. Obviously, the focus is on Joel Embiid to carry out the entire offense and make reasonable adjustments depending on how other teams defend them.

If they do advance to the next round, other teams can just focus on stopping Embiid on the offensive end and letting the other players for the team do the work. It's an odd tactic, but that could lead to Philly losing their potential future matchups.

His teammates have also shown signs of struggling in Game 2. Harden had a tough time scoring, which is why their game against the Nets was closer than they would have wanted.

