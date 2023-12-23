“Get the f**k outta here”: Kevin Durant recalls trash talk with Mike Brown after humiliating loss

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns couldn't bounce back from their road loss to the Sacramento Kings (105-120). The Suns struggled amid injury woes and chemistry issues and lost their second straight game on Friday, falling to 14-14 in the West standings.

Phoenix took on the Kings without star guard Bradley Beal and starting center Jusuf Nurkic, both injured. Thus, Durant and Devin Booker had to step up, but that wasn't enough to lead the team to the win.

Durant scored 28 points in the game on 9/14 shooting. He addressed Sacramento's plan to double- and triple-team him and Devin Booker (24 points, seven assists, 9/20 shooting). The Kings were trying to make it difficult for the two megastars to shoot and wanted to force them to pass the ball.

Durant revealed his trash talk with Sacramento's coach Mike Brown Kevin via Duane Rankin of AZ Central:

"I asked Mike Brown during the game (about the Kings' plan to double- and triple-team him and Booker). He was trying to give me a compliment and I was like, get the f**k out of here. Stop all that doubling and tripling,"

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP is averaging 30.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on an impressive 47.3 percent from beyond the arc. He praised his teammates for their offensive play, especially spacing, and expects Phoenix to rebound. The Suns have lost four of their last five and seven of their ten games.

Frank Vogel says Kevin Durant, Suns are 'frustrated' amid losing skid

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns want to overcome their rough start (14-14). The Suns are still dealing with injury and chemistry issues and want to get back on track after losing their last two games.

Phoenix has won only once in the last five games and only three times in ten. Coach Frank Vogel revealed his team's mindset on Friday via Essentially Sports that Durant.

"The message is being received. We’re just not playing well enough right now. Guys are staying connected. They’re pushing through. There’s frustration cause we’re losing. If there wasn’t, we’d have a real problem," Vogel said.

Phoenix can rest before facing the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) on Christmas Day. It will look to return to the winning track and snap its losing skid.