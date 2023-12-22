Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Dec. 22, 2023

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the six games in the NBA schedule on Friday. The Suns and Kings are set to take on each other for the second time this season, with Sacramento winning the first one on Dec. 8. Let's look at the Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings preview, including the prediction starting lineups and betting tips.

De'Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings in their 114-106 win over the Suns earlier this month. Fox had 34 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Devin Booker had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix that night.

Friday's game is also the 247th regular-season meeting between the Suns and Kings. Phoenix is ahead of the all-time head-to-head matchup 143-103, but Sacramento has won three in a row against them since March 11.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings is scheduled for Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and NBC Sports California.

Moneyline: Suns (+135) vs Kings (-155)

Spread: Suns +4 (-115) vs Kings -4 (-105)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o244) vs Kings -110 (u244)

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Phoenix Suns are looking to get back on track after a 109-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Suns have been struggling in their past 10 games with just three wins. They are currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 14-13 record.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are coming off a 144-119 defeat to the Boston Celtics last Wednesday. The Kings were simply outmatched against the short-handed Celtics. They fell to 16-10 for the season, but are still fourth in the West standings.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups

The Phoenix Suns have five players on the injury report and will miss two starters, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, on Friday night. Head coach Frank Vogel will likely use a starting lineup of Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Kevin Durant, and Drew Eubanks.

On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings have six players on the injury, but all of their regular starters are healthy. Head coach Mike Brown will use his starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 32.5 points for Friday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Durant is currently averaging 31.0 points per game and is favored to go under. He has only scored more than 30 points once in his last four games, so it's safer to bet under.

De'Aaron Fox is favored to score more than 29.5 points against the Phoenix Suns. Fox is averaging 30.1 points per game this season, so it's safer to bet on him to go over. However, he has only gone over 29.5 points twice in his last four games.

Devin Booker also has an over/under of 29.5 points like Fox. Booker's average this season is slightly below that at 27.9 points per game, but he's favored to go over. He has not scored more than 29.5 points in three straight games.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings prediction

The Sacramento Kings are the favorites to get the win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has been playing much better than the Suns and betting on them is the safest option. Oddsmakers are predicting that the two teams will push against the spread and the total will go under.

