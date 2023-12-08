"Get a job on TNT": Fans laud Magic Johnson as he turns into NBA statistician during Lakers-Pelicans

Magic Johnson took to social media and provided a few stats that showed why the LA Lakers dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinal of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday.

The Lakers cruised to a comfortable 133-89 win to advance to Saturday's Championship Game in Las Vegas.

"In only 3 quarters, LeBron scored 30 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds and had the Lakers up by 30 points. The Lakers shot the three well tonight, led by Taurean Prince’s five 3 pointers and LeBron going 4-4 from deep," the NBA and Lakers legend wrote on X.

His posts on X didn't go unnoticed from NBA fans, who reacted in a humorous way to Johnson's stats.

"You should get a job on TNT!!!"

"This insight is why I follow.. thank you Magic"

"Thank you for your amazing insight, Magic"

"Magic has had a look at the box scores and likes what he sees"

"That’s some magic right there!!!"

"Thank you for the statistics earvin!!!"

"It was.. magical!!!"

"Magic dropping knowledge bombs that I’m happy to be in the blast radius of"

Magic Johnson calls LeBron James' performance vs the Pelicans 'dominant'

Magic Johnson took to social media to praise the LA Lakers for the emphatic win over the New Orleans Pelicans to reach the Championship Game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Johnson also praised LeBron James, who had 30 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 22 minutes on the floor. It was the first time in the King's illustrious career that he scored 30+ points in less than 25 minutes.

"Another dominant performance by LeBron James tonight, this is the first time in his career scoring 30 points in 25 minutes!" Magic Johnson wrote on X.

Two days ago, the all-time scoring leader joined Magic Johnson on the Lakers' record books as the 17-time NBA champions beat the Phoenix Suns 106-103 in the quarterfinal.

"LeBron James had 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals vs the Suns and according to CBS Sports, he became "the first Laker to put up 30 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a game since Magic Johnson did so in 1987".

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to claim the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament when they play the Indiana Pacers in Saturday's Championship Game in Las Vegas.

The Pacers, led by the unstoppable Tyrese Haliburton (27 points, seven rebounds, 15 assists, 0 turnovers) eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first semifinal (128-119).