  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "Get mad at me" - Dennis Rodman doubles down on Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate while pushing Kobe Bryant as legit contender

"Get mad at me" - Dennis Rodman doubles down on Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate while pushing Kobe Bryant as legit contender

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 17, 2025 11:30 GMT
Dennis Rodman doubles down on Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate while pushing Kobe Bryant as legit contender. (Photo: IMAGN)
Dennis Rodman doubles down on Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate while pushing Kobe Bryant as legit contender. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's the offseason, so the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James gets the spotlight again as fans navigate through the summer. Dennis Rodman doubled down on his choice of Jordan, while also mentioning Kobe Bryant getting ignored in the conversation.

Ad

"The Worm" joined N3on's live stream on Twitch on Saturday, with the Hall of Famer getting asked about who his GOAT was. Rodman, of course, answered his former Chicago Bulls teammate while urging fans to get mad at him for saying that Bryant should also be mentioned in the debate.

"We know who that is, Jordan all day long," Rodman said. "Get mad at me all you want. Guess what? We're gonna disagree. ... People forgot about that one guy, that one guy that's called Kobe Bryant.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The five-time NBA champion added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don't talk about Kobe for some reason."
Ad

There might be bias on Dennis Rodman's part since he played with Michael Jordan for three seasons from 1996 to 1998. They also won three NBA championships together, so it's hard to argue with his take, given that he teamed up with Jordan and defended him early in his career while playing for the "Bad Boys" Pistons.

On the other hand, LeBron James played in a different era of basketball, but there's no denying his place in the GOAT debate. Kobe Bryant has a lot of fans who prefer him over James, and that's alright. It's a debate, and all the all-time greats will have supporters who pick them as the greatest ever.

Ad

What were Dennis Rodman's early reasons for calling Michael Jordan the GOAT?

What were Dennis Rodman&#039;s early reasons for calling Michael Jordan the GOAT? (Photo: IMAGN)
What were Dennis Rodman's early reasons for calling Michael Jordan the GOAT? (Photo: IMAGN)

The GOAT debate has been ongoing for so long that Dennis Rodman already explained why Michael Jordan was his GOAT almost a decade ago. Rodman told Graham Bensinger the reason why he thought that "His Airness" was the greatest player ever.

Ad
"Michael left and came back," Rodman said, according to the Basketball Network. "He sucked in baseball. He came back in basketball and won three. No one's ever done stuff like that. That's unheard of."

Jordan was in his prime in 1993 when he announced his retirement from basketball after winning three straight championships. He ventured into baseball, reaching the second level of the minor leagues before returning to basketball in 1995.

In his first full season back, the Bulls won a then-record 72 wins en route to their fourth NBA title. They would go on to win two more titles before retiring again at the end of the 1997-98 season.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications