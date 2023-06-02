“Get out of Memphis” – Kendrick Perkins delivers wild take on Ja Morant’s future in NBA

Ja Morant could have a pretty significant punishment coming his way after the NBA Finals.

Prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipping off, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to media members where he fielded questions on a wide variety of topics. One of the things Silver was asked about was none other than Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

In early May, Morant was seen flashing a firearm on Instagram live, much like he did earlier this year. After already serving an eight-game suspension from the NBA, many were surprised to see Morant right back in his old ways. At the time, Silver stated prior to the NBA Draft Lottery that he was disappointed in Morant.

After feeling as though the Grizzlies star had understood the severity of his actions earlier in the season, and changed for the better, Silver wasn't happy. As he stated to media members, the league is ready to give an update on the situation regarding Morant, however, he didn't want the news to distract players from the NBA Finals.

As a result, many believe the league is getting ready to hand down a pretty significant punishment. The way Kendrick Perkins sees things, it's time for Morant to get out of Memphis. He spoke about the situation on First Take:

"I think Ja Morant, it might be best for him to actually get out of Memphis and go to a different organization for his own well-being. Because you think about certain situations, like we know what the Memphis culture is like. Hell I was about to go to Memphis. If you in the African-American community, you know about the rap songs.

... And you know about the culture and everything that's going on in Memphis ... For Ja Morant, in my opinion, I actually think it would be better for him in another city on another team, having another change of scenery where he can actually lock in on the game of basketball, and actually lock in on his family."

Looking at Adam Silver's recent comments regarding the Ja Morant situation

Although the NBA has yet to hand down a punishment for Ja Morant, it's no secret that Adam Silver was very disappointed in the young star. As Silver pointed out, when the Grizzlies star was working through his off-court issues earlier this year, the two were in close contact.

After sitting out eight games, Silver felt as though Morant had changed for the better. As a result, the latest footage of Morant with a firearm shocked him. Now, according to Silver, the league has quite a bit of new information and as a result are ready to hand down a ruling.

2023 NBA All Star Game

"We've uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we've made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series."

With many confident that Morant will be facing a harsh punishment, fans will have to wait and see how things play out after the finals.

