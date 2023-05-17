After a video of Ja Morant brandishing a firearm went viral on Saturday, the NBA was quick to take action and suspend him as it continues investigating the situation.

During ESPN's NBA Countdown, Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with Malika Andrews and provided an update on the situation. Silver said he is expecting the worst with respect to the punishment coming Morant's way.

Following the update from the NBA Commissioner, outspoken analyst Shannon Sharpe provided his take on matters:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're going to punish him because he didn't learn his lesson," Sharpe said on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. "He couldn't even wait two months to do something like this. I'm just trying to figure out the need, the obsession, to let the world see that you tote. There are people really out there ... who would check you and to see you're really about that life."

Ja Morant released a statement yesterday addressing the controversial incident.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Ja Morant's first Instagram live incident involving a firearm earned him a suspension

This wasn't the first time Morant got caught showcasing a gun in a live feed on Instagram. Back in early March, the Grizzlies guard got in trouble when he went on Instagram while in the private VIP section of a night club and showed his firearm to a number of viewers.

The NBA suspended him for eight days without pay and he was able to return to the court before the beginning of the playoffs. Ja Morant also went to a counseling program following the statement he made on March 6.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

Poll : 0 votes