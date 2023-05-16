Can NBA players own guns? Finding out more since the Ja Morant controversy

Ja Morant's recent gun controversy has sparked a lot of intrigue regarding the gun law pertaining to NBA players. However, the NBA has been very clear in stating that even players who have a gun permit can't carry a firearm in team planes, stadiums/arenas or practice facilities.

Gun controversies aren't exactly commonplace in the NBA. However, there have been instances where carrying firearms have gained a particular amount of notoriety.

Gilbert Arenas' controversial gun situation is one of the most common ones that comes to mind. Considering the impact the situation had on Arenas' career, though, Morant certainly faced lighter consequences.

Morant's issues with firearms have been a particularly pressing topic this season. Earlier in the regular season, he faced an eight game suspension after being caught flashing a firearm on social media.

Following the controversial situation, the Memphis Grizzlies star agreed to enter a rehabilitation programme. However, he soon found himself in troubled waters after being seen flashing a gun on social media again.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun 😭😭 https://t.co/x285twcPN0

The Grizzlies have suspended Morant from all basketball activities pertaining to the franchise, and the future remains uncertain for the youngster.

Ja Morant's future with the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant's recent gun controversy comes at a very problematic time in his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering that he signed a supermax extension last season, the youngster is due to earn a significant amount this season. However, his current situation could have an adverse impact.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant is due to face a lengthy suspension from the NBA. Woj said that executives across the league hope to see Morant punished for his actions:

"Ja Morant is facing the very real possibility of a suspension, a lengthy suspension, to start next season after this latest incident when he had an apparent firearm in his possession."

Considering the recency of Morant's gun-flashing events, Woj said that there could be a harsher penalty this time.

Fans have displayed displeasure with Morant's conduct. Some even suggest that Nike should pull away from dealing with the controversial player.

