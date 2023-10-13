The game of basketball is evolving as years pass by, but versatile players, like Al Horford and PJ Tucker, continue to have a key role in title-contending teams. Players like Horford and Tucker don't have a leading role on their respective squads, but their presence is vital for their teams' effort to win.

Over the past decade or so, teams have tended to play small ball and positionless basketball, where players can play different roles and multiple positions on the court, offering coaches the flexibility to use different lineups.

Former NBA player and Boston Celtics forward Marquis Daniels appeared in the Green with Envy podcast with Will Weir and Greg Maneikis and shared his dissatisfaction with positionless basketball while praising Al Horford and PJ Tucker.

Marquis Daniels, a 10-year veteran who reached the 2010 NBA Finals with the Celtics, explained why positionless basketball doesn't work for teams that want to challenge for the title.

"I had a chat with someone the other day about positionless basketball," Daniels said. "I think positionless basketball is good for winning games, but not for winning championships. I say that because you can put guys out there, they can score the basketball and things like that."(segment between 22:00 and 23:00 mark).

"But when it comes down to actually playing your role, you know the PJ Tucker's, the Al Horford's, the guys that are gonna do the stuff that don't show up in the stats. They're gonna do the dirty work, they're gonna do the grind. Stick their nose in there, get their nose bust," he added.

What impact do hustle players, like Al Horford, PJ Tucker, and Marcus Smart, have in games?

Hustle plays can determine the winner in a game. A hustle play is any loose ball, a charge, the 50-50 balls, and anything that can give extra possession to the team.

Hustle players are usually great defensively and prefer to sacrifice scoring and stick to their role, doing, as Marquis Daniels said, the 'dirty work'. Several times, we have seen Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and PJ Tucker guard their opponents' best players, fight for loose balls, and take charge, doing whatever they can to lead their teams to victory.

Their contributions on both ends help their respective teams build momentum and create a winning mentality. For example, Tucker (now with the Philadelphia 76ers) was Miami's best on and off-ball defender, while Marcus Smart has won the NBA Hustle Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, in a Boston team that consists of elite scorers like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford has adapted to his role on both ends, being one of the best Celtics' defenders, while offering an extra scoring option offensively.

Similar examples of hustle players are newly-acquired Boston star Jrue Holiday, Miami star forward Jimmy Butler, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., and three-time DPOY winner Rudy Gobert.

All of them have received high praise from their teammates and coaching staff about their role on the floor and how crucial their performance is to maintain their title-contending status.