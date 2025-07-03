"Getcho ass down": LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares glimpse of daughter Zhuri's shenanigans in bed room

LeBron James's wife Savannah James showed a glimpse of her daughter Zhuri’s bedroom on Wednesday night, where she also exposed her kid’s shenanigans while in her room. In her Instagram stories, Savannah recorded Zhuri getting on the laundry, before climbing to the top of her bed.

Ad

Savannah expressed her sweet side to her daughter, captioning the video with a playful command.

"Getcho ass down," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah James' IG story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Savannah James' IG story

In the clip, Savannah also showed the ambiance of Zhuri’s room, which included a picture of her when she was a little girl. The room is also painted with hues of gold, pink, and purple.

Ad

Trending

Zhuri is the youngest in the James household, and is the only daughter in the siblings, behind LA Lakers guard Bronny James, and high school prospect Bryce James.

The couple welcomed Zhuri in 2014, a year after they got married. Zhuri has since been active in fashion.

They have been constant supporters of LeBron and Bronny with the Lakers, as they only reside in the LA area.

LeBron James cites Savannah James’ desire for him to retire in basketball

LeBron James will be playing in his 23rd season in the NBA, shattering the record for most seasons played by a player in the NBA. However, it could be his last, ending one of the most illustrious careers in the league.

Ad

In a report by ESPN insider Shams Charania, LeBron and Savannah discussed the Lakers star’s future in a dinner with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love and his wife Kate, where James said that his wife is already pushing him to retire.

"[Savannah] wants me to f**king retire in the next year or so," James said.

The four-time NBA champion exercised his $52.6 million player option to play for the Lakers in the 2025-2026 season in perhaps his last hoorah.

Ad

With his decision, he will run back his partnership with superstar Luka Doncic, who is being primed to be the franchise’s next face.

However, his agent Rich Paul emphasized that LeBron wants to compete for a title with the hopes of gaining one more ring before he retires.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship…He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all,” he said via ESPN.

Ad

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future...He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what's best for him."

It is expected for the Lakers to continue bolstering their roster in the offseason to boost their title hopes next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More