"Getting screwed like Luka Doncic" - NBA fans erupt as Trae Young upset over Hawks' silence on his $229 million contract extension

While several NBA players have received contract extensions in the offseason, Trae Young is still waiting for one. The Atlanta Hawks star is yet to receive a contract extension, despite being eligible for a four-year, $229 million deal.The Hawks have been active this summer as they addressed the depth by signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year contract. They also signed Luke Kennard to a one-year deal and traded for Kristaps Porzingis to improve the frontcourt.However, they have not addressed Young's contract concerns. On Tuesday, ESPN's Marc Spears updated the star point guard's situation in Atlanta.&quot;I think that he is disappointed that it has not come and that it has not been offered. Don't be surprised if at this point if he plays this out and sees what happens next summer, but to me, Trae has nothing to prove,&quot; Spears said.Spears referred to Young's reaction to Micah Parsons' trade request from the Dallas Cowboys. The Hawks' star pointed out that the organization should've been willing to pay Parsons, who was willing to take a pay cut to stay.Fans shared their thoughts on the update about the four-time All-Star.&quot;Getting screwed like Luka 😂😂both organisations shouldn’t have made the trade if they don’t want to pay their stars,&quot; a fan said.#29 Chronicle @yugic13LINKGetting screwed like Luka 😂😂both organisations shouldn’t have made the trade if they don’t want to pay their stars&quot;They have their own Nico Harrison,&quot; another fan compared it to Luka Doncic's situation in Dallas.&quot;Im disappointed for him tbh,&quot; one fan said.Other fans believe Young should get the contract extension.&quot;He’s very deserving of one,&quot; someone commented.𝟏𝟑 @WizardHoopsLINKHe’s very deserving of one&quot;Another great Hawks player wasting their talent in that franchise. He has to go somewhere where he can win,&quot; a comment read.&quot;The one guy who actually deserves an extension,&quot; one fan said.Trae Young is reportedly &quot;locked in&quot; with the Hawks' offseason movesThe Hawks gave Trae Young More help to return to the playoffs. The team hasn't been competitive over the past two seasons, missing out on the postseason. This time, Atlanta believes they have enough talent to be competitive in the Eastern Conference.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Young is &quot;locked in&quot; with what the Hawks are trying to do for next season. That is, before he aired his disappointment regarding the franchise's silence regarding his contract extension.&quot;Trae Young, by all accounts, I’m told, is locked in; he’s excited about this team. He really believes this team is as close to that team that made it to the Conference Finals in the East,&quot; Charania said.Last season, Young earned his fourth All-Star selection. He appeared in 76 games, averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and led the league with his 11.6 assists.