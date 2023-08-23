"Getting up and sitting down ... That makes you healthy?": Stephen A. Smith issues salty response to Lonzo Ball's viral video

After ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on "First Take" Lonzo Ball has problems getting up and sitting down with a chair, the Chicago Bulls guard fired back.

Ball posted a video on X (Twitter) showing he had no issues sitting down and getting up from a chair.

The video received numerous reactions from NBA fans and other media outlets with some calling out Smith for spreading false information.

However, Stephen A. Smith had some words as well in response to Ball's video which he voiced on ESPN's "First Take."

"You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down ... that makes you healthy?" Smith asked. "Does that have anything to do with running up and down the damn court for 30-35 minutes a night?"

Smith added that Ball has "missed about 48% of your games" in his young and promising NBA career.

The last season that Ball played was 2021-22, playing only 35 games before being shut down by the Bulls organization. In the games he played, he averaged 13.0 points per game (42.3% shooting, including 42.3% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Ball missed the entire 2022-23 season as he recovers from his injury.

Lonzo Ball talks about missing games with the Chicago Bulls due to injury recovery

In an interview with Trae Young on the "From the Point Podcast by Trae Young," Lonzo Ball talked about the injury and how it has affected his time playing for the Chicago Bulls.

"It's gonna be a big what-if," Ball said. "I feel bad just for the GM, just because I feel like they made the perfect team around me. That was the most I've ever been in an organization, and I finally got the perfect team that I felt like could fit my game, play my way and really just do what I wanted to do.

"That injury – I'm still going through it right now – but that one messed me up early just because I feel like we really had a chance and never got to see what it was."

Ball was acquired by the Bulls organization to be the team's main point guard via a sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans in August 2021. His contract with the Bulls amounted to $80 million for four years.

In the 35 games that he played with the team, the Bulls went 22-13, but they started to crumble fast with their starting point guard sidelined by the injury.

