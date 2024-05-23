"Ghosted Savannah" - NBA fans hilariously react as Zach LaVine ignores Savannah James while greeting LeBron James 

Zach LaVine attended Klutch Sports Group's "Pro Day" for the 2024 draft class's athletes, with LeBron James, his wife Savannah James and many others. While greeting his fellow Klutch mate James, LaVine ignored the Lakers star's better half Savannah, sitting beside her husband.

While that may be the case because Savannah and LaVine probably haven't met before, NBA fans who spotted the latter ignoring the former couldn't help but turn in hilarious reactions.

One fan thought Zach LaVine blatantly ghosted Savannah James and could have at least given her a fist bump.

"ghosted savannah coulda gave her a fist bump at least," the fan said.

Another fan said LaVine should have shown some respect to Savannah and shake her hand next time:

"have sum respect next time and at least shake savannah ahand too lmao"

One fan speculated that Savannah doesn't get along with her husband's friends:

"Savannah don’t like none of LeBron’s friends"

Another fan questioned why Zach LaVine didn't verbally greet Savannah James:

"Not even a hi to his wife?"

A couple of fans shared hilarious visual reactions:

LeBron James, Savannah James and more show out at son Bronny James' Klutch Pro Day showing

After an underwhelming debut college season at USC, Bronny James continues to find a way to impress potential suitors via pre-NBA draft events. After participating at the NBA Draft combine, Bronny participated in a Klutch Sports organized "Klutch Pro Day" at the Lakers' facility, one of the teams reportedly showing interest in drafting him in hopes of resigning his father, LeBron James, this summer.

Bronny's Pro Day showing was watched from the sidelines by several members of the NBA fraternity, including LeBron, Lakers' All-Star center Anthony Davis, Bulls star Zach LaVine, and executives from around the NBA. As mentioned above, Savannah James joined LeBron to cheer up their son.

Bronny James impressed many with his athleticism and shooting during the drills at the Pro Day. His stock has improved since the combine in Chicago after splashing 19 3s on 25 attempts in a drill and producing 13 points in 23 minutes off the bench during one of the scrimmages.

According to ESPN's draft board, Bronny is up to #54 in the Mock Drafts. Meanwhile, his likely landing spot remains in LA, who has the #55 pick in the second round. The Lakers are reportedly weighing their options with the #17 pick and could trade that for immediate help via trade.

Bronny James is projected to be a late second-round pick, so the Lakers will look to be flexible with their first-round selection.