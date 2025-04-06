Giannis Antetokounmpo books seat alongside Wilt Chamberlain with 70-30-30 stat line

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second straight triple-double on Saturday in their game against the Miami Heat. He took his place in the history books alongside legendary big man Wilt Chamberlain with his performance.

'The Greek Freak' had 36 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in their 121-115 overtime victory in Miami. It was in follow-up to his 35-point, 17-rebound and 20-assist outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo now has a two-game total of 71 points, 32 rebounds and 30 assists, becoming only the second player in NBA history to post a 70-30-30 stat line in a two-game span, as per StatMamba, joining Chamberlain, who did it in 1968.

The latest triple-double was the 54th for Giannis Antetokounmpo's career and ninth this season. It also came as the Bucks continued to fortify their spot in the playoffs. They have won three straight and are currently in fifth spot with a 43-34 record with five games left in their regular season assignments.

Antetokounmpo has been leading the charge for Milwaukee all season long, more so of late as they continue to play without fellow All-Star Damian Lillard, who is out with a calf injury.

The Bucks are looking to bounce back in the postseason after exiting in the opening round of the playoffs last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in do-it-all mode as he prepares for the playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double is part of his preparation to help the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs. It is also in recognition of his value to the overall thrust of the team.

He spoke to reporters following his historic 35-point, 17-rebound, and 20-assist outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, highlighting how he is making a conscious effort to do the things he believes his team needs to succeed.

The two-time NBA MVP said:

"When you're the primary ball handler, you just gotta keep on making good decisions for the team. I feel like most of the time, I try to make the best decision for myself or for my teammates."

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Source: Getty

Antetokounmpo has been thrust into an even bigger facilitating role as Damian Lillard recovers from a calf injury, something that Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham moved to highlight.

Ham said:

"Giannis has to think more like a point forward. And he's already built like that. So, it's not too much of a challenge for him..."

Antetokounmpo is again producing MVP-like numbers of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 34 minutes per game. More importantly, on his lead, the Bucks are on track for a playoff appearance for the ninth season in a row.

