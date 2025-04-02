"They think I'm joking, but I'm not joking" - Giannis Antetokounmpo gets serious on his pep talk to teammates after Bucks end 4-game slide

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched the Phoenix Suns 133-123 during Tuesday's home clash to end their four-game losing streak. Following the much-needed victory, the superstar forward touched on his method for motivating his squad amid its battle for playoff seeding.

Milwaukee was once again shorthanded against Phoenix, playing without star point guard Damian Lillard. The nine-time All-Star remains out indefinitely after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf on March 25.

After dropping four consecutive games with Lillard sidelined, the Bucks fell to sixth in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday. They were coming off Sunday's lopsided 145-124 home letdown against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Milwaukee got back on track against the similarly undermanned Suns, delivering a franchise-best efficiency mark. It shot 51-for-74 (68.9%), surpassing its previous best field-goal percentage of 66.7%, set in 1985.

Antetokounmpo led the way, tallying 37 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two 3-pointers, shooting 12-for-18 (66.7%). Meanwhile, his teammates Ryan Rollins and Brook Lopez combined for 45 points, going 18-for-23 (78.3%).

During his postgame interview, Antetokounmpo underscored the significance of the Bucks holding on after nearly relinquishing a 22-point lead.

"I definitely needed a win. I think when you win, you enjoy your sleep better, you enjoy your food better, you enjoy spending time with your kids, and everything's better," Antetokounmpo said. "So, you enjoy interacting with your teammates more. I'm a sore loser. I'm not gonna lie."

The two-time MVP added that he has consistently urged his team to adopt a do-or-die mentality amid the season's stretch run.

"I keep saying to my teammates, 'We're fighting for our lives,'" Antetokounmpo said. "... They think I'm joking, but I'm not joking, like we're fighting for our lives right here. So, every win counts."

Milwaukee (41-34) has seven outings remaining to fortify its postseason positioning. It trails the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers (44-31) by three games and the fifth-seeded Detroit Pistons (42-33) by one game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo thriving sans Damian Lillard

With Tuesday's 37-point showing, Giannis Antetokounmpo extended his 30-point game streak to five contests. During that span, he is averaging 32.2 points per game on 63.0% shooting.

Despite his team's struggles, the 2021 NBA champion has taken his production to another level without Damian Lillard.

However, the Bucks will likely need more consistent offensive contributions from their supporting players to withstand Lillard's absence in a potential playoff series.

They will attempt to build on their bounce-back offensive effort on Thursday when they visit the floundering Philadelphia 76ers (23-53). Philly has lost a league-worst nine straight games, seemingly providing an optimal opportunity for Milwaukee to start a winning streak.

