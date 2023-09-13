Giannis Antetokounmpo enters new chapter with baby girl on the way as big brothers Liam and Maverick set for duty

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting ready for his next chapter both on and off the court.

He and his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, announced in May that they were expecting their third child. Now, the couple revealed that they will be having their first baby girl. They shared the news at their Milwaukee Diaper Mission event on Monday.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger already have two boys, Liam, aged 3, and Maverick, aged 2. The Bucks star has previoulsy spoken openly about how much he enjoys parenting. So, following the news that he will be having his first daughter, Antetokounmpo was elated.

“This is exciting,” Antetokounmpo said.

The "Greek Freak" also spoke about his desire to keep growing his family. He added that he thinks that both of his sons are ready to be big brothers to their new sister:

“We want to have a big family.

“I know my two boys are going to be extremely excited to meet their little sister and protect her and spend time with her and play with her and grow up with her.”

Meanwhile, Riddlesprigger echoed a similar sentiment regarding her excitement about the news:

"I'm very excited. It's our third. Our other two boys are excited as well."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fiancée are helping out parents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Becoming a parent comes with many lessons, and for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger, one of those lessons was the high cost of diapers. Despite being a multi-millionaire, Antetokounmpo was shocked to learn how much diapers cost. So, he and Riddlesprigger decided to give back to struggling parents through the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

The couple currently conducts their own diaper and fund drive with the organization titled “The BIG Give Back.”

During Monday's Milwaukee Diaper Mission event, Riddlesprigger spoke about her and Antetokounmpo's desire to help out as many parents as possible:

“There's no way I can help the whole world, but you can start somewhere.

“I think this is where we start, and we continue to build and help as many people as we possibly can.”

