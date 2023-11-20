Giannis Antetokounmpo, fiancee Mariah Riddlesprigger and sons help Milwaukee Diaper Mission distribution over weekend

Amid his regular-season appearances with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to provide help to the city of Milwaukee along with his fiancee, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Mariah took to social media and shared a story of her and her fiancee helping Milwaukee Diaper Mission distribution, along with their sons Liam and Maverick.

"I'm blessed to be able to provide my kids with meals and with diapers and with what they need," Mariah Riddlesprigger told the Journal Sentinel.

"I just want to help bless other people do the same thing. ... It's important to help other people just provide for their family and to take one worry off their plate."

Giannis Antetokounmpo has regularly shared his willingness to help people in need in Milwaukee and the Wisconsin area. In the last few weeks, he helped families in need with the BIG Giveback and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and fiancee Mariah Riddlesprigger continue to help the city of Milwaukee and people in need

Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses superstars showdown in Bucks vs Mavs game

Giannis Antetokounmpo shone in the Milwaukee Bucks' 125-132 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Milwaukee improved to 9-4 in the East standings, winning its fourth straight game.

It was a battle between four megastars, as Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard collided with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Bucks' superstar duo combined for 67 points in the contest, with the "Greek Freak" posting 40 points and 15 rebounds, while Lillard added 27 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Irving scored 39 points, while Doncic had 35 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, flirting with the triple-double.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about his battle with fellow megastars Irving and Doncic.

"I try to be OK with myself and with the game that I can play and the way I can help my teammates and try to play within my strengths as much as I can," Giannis Antetokounmpo said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, via Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

He added:

"The moment that you start comparing and try to play or go basket-for-basket with three probably, arguably, one of the best shooters in the league; Kyrie can make any shot he wants. Luka can make every step he wants. Damian can shoot from the freakin’ logo.

"Like, how can I go basket-to-basket with those guys? I cannot. I just gotta play my game, rebound the ball, play some defense, attack as much as I can, create plays for my teammate and just play within my strengths."

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg and 4.3 apg in 12 games this season.

The Bucks will put their four-game win streak on the line Monday against the Washington Wizards, who have won just twice in 12 games and have lost their last five.