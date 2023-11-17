Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament continues on Friday with 11 games on the schedule, including the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks matchup. It's the 316th game between the two teams with the Knicks leading 179-136. The Knicks have also won eight out of the last 10 matchups. Let's take a look at the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, betting tips and more.

The Knicks are coming off a narrow 116-114 win over rivals Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. They are currently 6-5 this season and 0-1 in the In-Season Tournament. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-105 on Nov. 3 in their competition debut.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are on a four-game losing streak and have a record of 2-9. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second-worst record in the entire NBA. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks 130-117 on Wednesday night.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks matchup is scheduled on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Capitol One Center in Washington, D.C. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised through Monumental Sports Network and MSG Network.

Moneyline: Wizards (+120) vs Knicks (-140)

Spread: Wizards +2.5 (-110) vs Knicks -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wizards -111 (u227.5) vs Knicks -111 (o227.5)

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks preview

The Washington Wizards are looking to end a four-game losing skid, as well as their first win in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Wizards have been terrible this season, with Jordan Poole struggling in his new role as the main star.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are looking to build some momentum after a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks. Julius Randle is starting to come out of his shooting slump, while Jalen Brunson remains a reliable first option for the Knicks.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks predicted lineups

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will be without Delon Wright, who is the team's top player off the bench. The Wizards likely stick to their usual starting lineup of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

The Knicks, on the other hand, might be without RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes on Friday night. If the two players won't play, head coach Tom Thibodeau will be forced to use a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Donta DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson is among the top-scoring guards in the league this season. He's still struggling with his efficiency, but he has an over/under of 25.5 points. It's way above his scoring average this season, but it might be worth taking the over at -104 odds since he'll go up against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 16.5 points on Tuesday. With his struggles, it's safe to bet under with -110 odds. It's also worth taking the risk of betting on him to go over with -115 odds since he can catch fire anytime. He had 41 points against the Knicks back in the preseason.

Mitchell Robinson is -132 to go under 11.5 rebounds against the Wizards. Robinson is averaging 11.7 rebounds and is currently fourth in the NBA in that category. However, he'll be up against Daniel Gafford, so it might be best to bet under. If you choose over, the odds are +104.

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks prediction

Despite facing a bad team like the Washington Wizards, the New York Knicks are just the slight favorites to win the game. The Knicks are likely missing two starters in this game, which could be a big factor.

The Wizards are also playing at home, so there might be some extra motivation to get the win. However, it should be pointed out that the Wizards are 1-3 at home this season.

The prediction is the Knicks will get the easy win and cover the spread, but the score won't go over. The Knicks lost in eight of their last 12 games, while the Wizards have gone under in 13 out of the last 19 matchups versus New York.

